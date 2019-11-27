Robert “Bob” L. Farrell, age 81 of Waconia, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E. First St.) in Waconia with Fr. Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends at the church Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Military Honors provided by the Waconia American Legion Post 150. Robert “Bob” Leonard Farrell was born on August 20, 1938 in Minneapolis to Leonard and Alice (Moore) Farrell. Bob was united in marriage to Charlotte Peitz at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia on October 19, 1963. This union of 56 years was blessed with five children. He grew up farming with his parents in the Belle Plaine and St. Thomas area. He loved showing his State Grand Champion sheep at the state fair for many years. Bob served six years in the Army/Army Reserves. He worked for Bachman’s on the landscaping team for 20 years and 20 more years as a custodian at Waconia High School. He ran a successful landscaping/lawn service business for 25 years. Bob was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and an usher at St. Joseph’s for many years. Bob was a kind, generous man, always willing to help others before himself. He had a love for his horses and ponies. Every time we hear a polka song, there will be a tear and a smile. Bob will be deeply missed by his wife, Charlotte, children and grandchildren who made his life so happy. Bob is preceded in death by: parents Leonard and Alice Farrell; father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank and Lena Peitz; an infant brother; brothers-in-law Richard Peitz, Leonard Peitz, Ray Steinhagen. Bob is survived by his loving family: wife Charlotte Farrell of Waconia; children Cindy (Dennis) Niccum of Chaska, Dave (Kelly) Farrell of Waconia, Donna (Bill) Hughes of Waconia, Mike (Sarah) Farrell of Norwood Young America, Robyn (Jon) Peterman of New Germany; grandchildren Timothy Niccum, Samantha (Brett) Fahey, Bailey Farrell and special friend Breck Raymond, Jordan Farrell, Maddie Farrell and special friend Mac Liu, Nick Hughes, Morgan Hughes, Cassidy Hughes, Kyle Hughes, Stella Peterman, Carter Peterman; great-grandchild Zander Fahey; brother Ken (Marge) Farrell of Glencoe; sister Marilyn (John) Sexton of Shakopee; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ray and Rosie Peitz of Chanhassen, Tom and Pat Peitz of Waconia, Molly Steinhagen of Waconia, Dolly and Jim Goetz of Waconia, Ardis Peitz of Waconia; lots of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Serving as urn bearer Timothy Niccum. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
