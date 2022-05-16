Robert "Bob" J. Zellmann

Robert "Bob" Zellmann, age 89 of Norwood Young America, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Emanuel Lutheran Church (18175 CR 50) in Hamburg with Rev. Ron Mathison and Vicar Todd Bentz officiating. Visitation held ALL AT THE CHURCH 4-8:00 PM Monday and Tuesday one hour prior to the funeral. Interment in the church cemetery. Military Honors provided by the VFW and American Legion.
Robert John Zellmann was born on December 1, 1932 Norwood, MN. Robert was the Son of Otto and Della (Fabel) Zellmann. Baptized and Confirmed at Church of Peace, Norwood, MN and graduated from Central High School in 1951. He served in the United States Navy from 1952-1956 during the Korean War period. On October 15, 1955, Robert was united in marriage to JoAnn Dreier at Emanuel Lutheran Church Hamburg, MN. This union was blessed with four children Cathy, Robert, James and Connie. They made their home in Norwood for the past 66 Years. Bob worked and operated the BIG STORE in Norwood with his wife JoAnn. He was a Block Layer and a Rural Mail Carrier.
Robert was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He cherished spending time with his family. Bob enjoyed all activities that his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in and was their number one fan. We all loved hearing his stories about growing up, his Navy adventures and his different hunting and fishing stories with friends.
Bob was a member at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg where he was involved as an Elder. He was a member of Legion Post 343 and VFW Post 1783 and had served on the Norwood Fire Department for 25 years. He was part of the community's first ambulance crew, a Member of the Norwood Baseball team as a player and manager and avid fan. Also a leader in the reconstruction of Zellmann Field as it is today. In 1980, he was Inducted into the Minnesota Baseball Hall of Fame and also a Director of the Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Association for 30 plus years.
Bob was preceded in death by wife JoAnn; parents Otto and Della Zellmann; mother-in-law and father-In-law Ernst and Ella Dreier; son Robert Zellmann Jr.; sister Jean Mueller; brother William Zellmann; sisters-in-law Lucille Zellmann, DeeAnn Zellmann; brothers-in-law Howard Kloempken, Marvin Mueller; and nephew Dr. William Kloempken.
Bob is survived by his loving family: daughter Cathy (Charlie) Storms of Norwood, son Jim Zellmann of Norwood and daughter Connie (Doug) Bonk of Victoria; grandchildren Christy (Jason) Martens of Norwood Young America, Corey (Cassie) Storms of Norwood Young America, Cara (Jordan) Voigt of Plato, Robert (Emily) Zellmann of Hugo, Andrew (Callie) Zellmann of Thailand, Jordan Bonk Of Victoria, Callie Bonk of Victoria; great-grandchildren Carter, Cidney and Easton Storms, Greyson, Clara and Elsie Martens, Jagger and Charlee Voigt, Kennedy and Marek Zellmann; brother in-law Roger (Millie) Dreier; sister-in-law Janet Dreier; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Serving as Casket Bearers are Bob's grandchildren.
Honorary Casket Bearers are great grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.