Robert "Bob" G. Green, age 75, of Waconia passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Funeral Service held Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E 2nd St.) in Waconia with Rev. Bryan Stecker as officiant. Visitation from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment in the church cemetery.
Bob was a 1965 graduate from New Ulm High School. Shortly after high school, he went into the U.S. Navy serving in the Vietnam War. During his service time, he met his soul mate Lois. Bob and Lois married March 30, 1968. They were blessed with four children over the years and raised them in Gaylord, MN. After he was discharged from the service, he became a truck driver for Crystal Farms for over 20 years. Later, he drove trucks for other companies. He enjoyed his last job driving for Waters Edge in Waconia for 7 years before he retired.
In 1999, Bob and Lois moved to Waconia and inherited his dad's old 1950 Chevrolet truck. He worked on restoring and showing the truck at many car shows. His other hobbies were going to car races with family and events with friends. His passion for life was wonderful and fulfilled with camping, hunting, fishing in the summer on his boat and ice fishing in his fish house. In 1999, Bob and Lois joined Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia and are current members.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Helen Green; brother Joe Green; sisters Kathy Wibstad, Brenda Wollman; father-in-law Orlin (Oradel) Kistner.
Robert is survived by his loving family: wife Lois; children and spouses Kimberly (Stephen) Brown of Excelsior, Tamara Green of Howard Lake, Shawn (Melissa) Green of Delano, Pamela Green of Bloomington; grandchildren Andrew (Marissa) Graunke, Cole Graunke, Blake Graunke, Jordan, Mila, Kalle and Cohen Green, Sabrina Cazares, Buddy Cazares, Johnny Cazares, Brandon Green; great-grandchildren Lily, Sophie, Audrey Graunke; sisters and brother Pat (Gene) Solmonson of Pequot Lakes, Ronald Green of Gaylord, Kathy Ulrich of Gaylord; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Larry (Sandy) Kistner of St. Peter, Connie (Larry) Andrews of Hamburg, Cindy (Steve) Kane of St. Francis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
