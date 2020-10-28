Robert A. Pearson

Robert Alfred Pearson was born on April 23, 1936, in Litchfield, Minnesota. He was the son of Alfred N. and Laura (McKenzie) Pearson. Robert was baptized as an infant on June 11, 1936, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth on April 17, 1949, both at Rosendale United Methodist Church in Rosendale, Minnesota. He received his education in Litchfield and was a graduate with the Litchfield High School class of 1954. On June 29, 1958, Robert was united in marriage to Judith Ann Porath at Cosmos Methodist Church in Cosmos. This marriage was blessed with two children, Michael and Brenda. Robert and Judith resided in St. Louis Park, Minnesota for 37 years and Waconia, Minnesota for 18 years. They shared 62 years of marriage. Robert was employed in the shipping, receiving, and order desk department at Stanley Bostitch for 38 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, being outdoors, and playing cards. Robert especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Robert passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Global Pointe Senior Living in Golden Valley, at the age of 84 years. Blessed be his memory. Robert is survived by his: wife, Judy Pearson of Golden Valley, MN; children, Michael Pearson of St. Louis Park, MN, Brenda Pearson of Golden Valley, MN; brother-in-law, Robert Porath and his wife Diane of Olivia, MN; sister-in-law, Nancy Lundstrom and her husband Chuck of Hutchinson, MN; many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Laura Pearson; brother, Loren Pearson; infant sister, Ellen Pearson; nephew, Keith Pearson; sisters-in-law, Adeline Pearson, Betty Pearson. Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.hantge.com.
