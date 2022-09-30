Robert A. Matson

Robert "Bob" Albert Matson, age 89, of Waconia, MN, passed away September 26, 2022 at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 29 at 2:00 PM at Waconia Moravian Church, 209 E. 2nd St., Waconia.
Bob was born on February 12, 1933 in Brookings, SD. He grew up in Willmar, MN and was quarterback of the Willmar High School football team his senior year. Bob went to college at South Dakota State University where he majored in pharmacy. There he met his beautiful bride to be, Arlene Hansen. Bob and Arlene were married on June 8, 1957. They had two sons, Michael, born in 1958 and David, born in 1961. Bob proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1957-1959. He was a pharmacist in Mora, MN before moving to Waconia in 1962. He was owner and pharmacist at Matson Drug Store at 5 West Main Street until 1968 when he built a new Matson Drug at 201 W. First St. in Waconia. John Marsden eventually bought the store; so some may remember it as "Marsden Drug." Everyone loved coming into Bob's store because he was so friendly and helpful. He had a great sense of humor. Bob was making people laugh all through his life, including the nurses that cared for him right before he passed away.
Nothing excited Bob more than duck hunting. Every fall he looked forward to the new season with great anticipation. He loved hunting and fishing and he was an excellent golfer. He was club champion at Island View Golf Club in Waconia. He was a huge sports fan and he enjoyed following the Vikings and the Twins.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Myra Matson of Willmar, MN and his sister Joan Radford of Neenah, WI.
Survivors include his wife Arlene, his son Michael, his son David (Sue), grandsons Matthew and Jonathan (Cameron) and three great-grandchildren JD, Riley and Maddox.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
