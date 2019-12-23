Rita Ann Kuka, age 58 of Watertown, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born February 10, 1961 to Thomas J. and Marian F. (Swartzer) Kuka Sr. in Watertown, Minnesota. Rita was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was a graduate of Watertown-Mayer High School in 1979. She was a hard worker. Rita was preceded in death by her father Thomas J. Kuka Sr.; brother Thomas Kuka Jr.; grandparents George and Susan (Gallus) Swartzer and Paul and Veronica (Pilgram) Kuka. She is survived by her mother Marian; siblings Rose (Kevin) Menden, Ruth (Rodolfo) Castillo, Dale (Monica) Kuka, Diane (Thomas) Lueck, Kelly Kuka and Tony Anya, Amy Kuka; as well as many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins and extended family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown, Minnesota. Visitation will take place on Friday, December 27 in the church from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be a rosary service at 4 p.m. on Friday. Visitation will continue on Saturday for one hour prior to the Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery. “Can’t have champagne on a beer budget.” Arrangements by the Iten’s Watertown Funeral Home.
Rita Ann Kuka
To plant a tree in memory of Rita Kuka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.