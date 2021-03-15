Richard L. Tellers

Richard Leo Tellers, age 85, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 11 a.m. at Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, with interment following at the church cemetery. Clergy Officiating: Father Abraham George Organist: Marilee Widmer Musical Selections: “ Amazing Grace,” “ Here I Am, Lord,” “Shall We Gather at the River,” “ How Great Thou Art” Casket Bearers: Rachel Urbas, Sarah Urbas, Daniel Urbas, Robyn Panuska, Katie Panuska, John Panuska, Mitch Tellers, Steven Tellers Richard Leo Tellers was born on January 1, 1936, in Hancock Township, Minnesota. He was the youngest of 10 siblings born to Hubert and Martha “Mary” (Klobe) Tellers. Richard was baptized as an infant and later was confirmed in his Catholic faith as a youth. Richard was united in marriage to Alice Germaine Jezierski “My Beautiful Wife” on June 1, 1957. Their first year of marriage, they made their home on his family farm near Belle Plaine. Richard and Alice then moved to their small home in Young America in 1959 and he lived there until his death. Their marriage was blessed with five children, Mary, Pat, Rita, Barb and Steve. Richard and Alice shared over 63 years of marriage. As a teenager and young man, Richard worked for farmers and Greendale Nursery in Hopkins until he started working at Bongards in 1958. He initially worked production for making cheese. And, in spite of the fact that he never finished high school, he began working in maintenance and did so until he retired in 2017. Yes, 59 years at Bongards. Richard was an active member of Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Richard did not have a strong desire to go beyond Carver County, but he loved to slowly drive on its roads and examine the farm fields and take in gossip at local establishments. He would joke with many that he met. Richard also needed to fix, build, and create. Along with “fixing” at Bongards he fixed cars, furniture, equipment and anything else so it would extend its usage. He built additions on his home, a garage, and a shed with the help of family and friends. Richard created adaptations for his home to make it safer for he and his wife. When he could no longer lift his tools or walk well, he enjoyed assembling puzzles, spending time with family and driving or riding through the country. Family was very important to him and he treasured the time spent with them and his friends. Blessed be his memory. Richard is survived by his wife, Alice Tellers of Norwood Young America, MN; children, Mary Urbas and husband Dan of Woodbury, MN, Pat Panuska and her husband John of Madison, WI, Rita Tellers of Duluth, MN, Barb Tellers of Woodbury, MN, Steve Tellers and his wife Ann of Plymouth, MN; grandchildren, Rachel Urbas, Sarah Urbas, Robyn Panuska, Katie Panuska, Andrew Tellers, Mitch Tellers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Martha “Mary” Tellers; siblings, Clara, Clemence, Clarence, Francis, Albert, Eleanor, Marcella, Dorothy and Edward. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
