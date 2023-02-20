Richard J. Volkenant, age 87 of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Memorial Service held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (513 Madison Street S.E.) in Watertown with Rev. Jeff Engholm as officiant. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at church.
Richard was born on December 11, 1935 in Watertown, the son of Clifford and Della (Engelmann) Volkenant. He liked to go fishing, feed the birds, squirrels and rabbits. Richard enjoyed woodworking and watching Nascar.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife Lorriane; parents Clifford and Della Volkenant; brother Clyde Volkenant; father-in-law and mother-in-law Fred and Virginia Rumpza; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Loren Rumpza, Lois and Kenny Nussbaum.
Richard is survived by his loving family: daughter and son-in-law Jana and Paul Leung of Hopkins; grandchildren Andrew Leung, Christopher Leung and fiancee Maria Montes; brother and sister-in-law Gerald and Mary Volkenant of Waconia; sister-in-law Gloria Larson of Wisconsin.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
