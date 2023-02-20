Richard J. Volkenant, age 87 of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Memorial Service held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (513 Madison Street S.E.) in Watertown with Rev. Jeff Engholm as officiant. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at church.

