Richard J. Hurtig, age 83, of Chaska passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Estates at Excelsior. A private graveside service will be held at East Union Lutheran Cemetery in Carver at a later date. Richard John Hurtig was born October 30, 1937 at St. Andrew’s Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, the son of John and Esther (Lund) Hurtig. He was baptized and confirmed at East Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was a life time member. In 1955, Richard graduated from Chaska High School. After graduation, he worked for Carver County Public Works. He also worked for Vance Uniformed Protection Services as a security officer. Richard proudly served in the Army National Guard of Minnesota from 1955 to 1961. Richard loved reading, listening to classical music and completing crossword puzzles. He was fond of the outdoors and loved to fish. In recent years, he enjoyed going out to breakfast with some of his friends. Richard was also a man of faith and volunteered in his church. He will be greatly missed. Richard was preceded in death by his spouse Judith Hurtig; parents John and Esther Hurtig. Richard is survived by his special friend Mary Ann Kottke. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.