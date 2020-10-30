Richard F. Sauerbrey

Richard Sauerbrey, age 75 of Montrose, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Buffalo Hospital. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. Gathering of family and friends held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment in the Zoar Moravian Cemetery. Richard Frederick Sauerbrey was born February 9, 1945 in Shakopee, the son of Frederick and Mary (Schug) Sauerbrey. Richard grew up in Chaska until 1957 when his family moved to Mayer. He was a graduate of the Waconia High School. Richard had worked as a truck driver for a number of companies in the area, but most of his career was with Apple Valley Redi Mix. He enjoyed fishing, watching Westerns and caring for his Arabian horse. Richard cherished the time spent with family and friends. He’ll be remembered as a loving and happy-go-lucky person who was supportive to all. Richard is preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Mary Sauerbrey; son David Sauerbrey; brother David Sauerbrey. Richard is survived by his loving family: wife Sandy Sauerbrey of Montrose; children Shari Clark of Fort Myers, FL, Lori Smith of Buffalo, Michael O’Connell of Chula Vista, CA, Patrick O’Connell of Montrose, Christopher (Lisa) O’Connell of Buffalo; grandchildren Tony Clark, Zachary Clark, Briana (Thomas) Skraba, Hayley Johnston, Carter Tarver, Lauren O’Connell, Makenna O’Connell, Michael O’Connell Jr., Georgette (Josh) Bellinger; great-grandchildren Weston Skraba, Wyatt Skraba, Preston Bellinger; brother Roger (Linda) Sauerbrey of Norwood Young America; sister Carol (Jon) Hobert of Cokato; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Jeanne and Darold Zick of Minnetonka, Jeff and Mary Meuleners of Montrose, Jim and Joan Meuleners of Montrose, Cynthia and Mark Mathews of Minneapolis, Kathleen and Todd Drees of Cologne; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
