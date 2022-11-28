Richard "Dick" Sylvester Salonek, age 85, of Montrose, Minnesota, passed away on November 21, 2022.

Richard "Dick" was born to Phillip and Gertrude (Ceryes) Salonek on February 3, 1937, and grew up on the family farm in Montrose. He met the love of his life, Donna, while both were attending the wedding of their life-long friends, Joe and Dorothy Swartzer. Richard and Donna married on February 12, 1966, and went on to raise their family on the same family farm where he was raised. He dedicated his time and many talents to helping family, friends, and the church.

