Richard "Dick" Sylvester Salonek, age 85, of Montrose, Minnesota, passed away on November 21, 2022.
Richard "Dick" was born to Phillip and Gertrude (Ceryes) Salonek on February 3, 1937, and grew up on the family farm in Montrose. He met the love of his life, Donna, while both were attending the wedding of their life-long friends, Joe and Dorothy Swartzer. Richard and Donna married on February 12, 1966, and went on to raise their family on the same family farm where he was raised. He dedicated his time and many talents to helping family, friends, and the church.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife Donna their children, an infant son Jacob, son Timothy Salonek; brothers James (Jim) Salonek and Ronald (Ronnie) Salonek; sisters Rosalie (Rose) Poirier Henning and Jane Cardinal; brothers-in law Robert Barnes, Arthur Poirier, Marvin Henning and sister-in law Corrine "Corky" Salonek.
He is survived by children Lisa (Debbie), Bob (Beth), Dick (Christie); sisters Betty Farrell (Jan) and Pattie Meier (Richard); 10 grandchildren; one great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial was 11am Friday, November 25, at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church, Delano. Visitation 10-11am Friday prior to Mass in the Church.
Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano, Minnesota.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.