Richard Duane Gustafson, age 87, of Waconia, MN died peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and family, on Saturday, December 26 after a battle with stomach cancer. “Dick” was born on August 4, 1933 in Des Moines, IA to John and Vera Gustafson and was the youngest of 12 siblings. He graduated from New Virginia Consolidated High School and enlisted in the Army from 1953-1955 during the Korean War. He spent most of his time at Fort Hancock, NJ as a radar operator for guided missiles. He achieved the rank of PFC (Private First Class) as well as earning the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Medal. Upon returning from the service, he attended Simpson College and then married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Ruth Johnson on August 3, 1957. He worked with his father-in-law on the farm and then for Farm Bureau. He spent most of his successful career with Farm Service, Inc. and finished his working years with the Iowa Department of Agriculture. Dick and Carolyn lived in numerous places throughout Iowa and Illinois, where they added to a long list of friendships at each stop. They spent the majority of their time in Vinton, Osage, and Grinnell, IA before moving to Waconia, MN in 2015 to be close to their children and grandchildren. Dick was active in the local American Legion and proudly served as a member of the Color Guard. He was instrumental in the development of the Veterans Memorial and Registry in Mayer, MN. He and Carolyn became members of Oakwood Community Church and have been active in a Care Group and the Empty Nesters. The church, the pastor, and their friends there have been a great source of comfort and belonging since moving to Waconia, a community they quickly grew to love. They were also surrounded by amazing neighbors who befriended and watched over them. Dick was an excellent golfer and enjoyed golfing with his buddies for a regular game at Timber Creek, where he was the Senior Club Champion and a legend there. He also had a group of close friends from church that he enjoyed playing golf with as often as possible. Fishing with his faithful fishing partner, Dan, was also a favorite activity. He took pride in keeping his lawn perfect and growing a small garden. Dick and Carolyn were fortunate to spend over 63 years together. They were blessed with four children and a wonderful supply of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family was the most important thing to him and he nurtured unique relationships with each of his kids and grandkids. He was the most loving husband, father, and grandfather imaginable. As a positive role model for his family, friends, and acquaintances he impacted many lives with his life of integrity, loving friendships, and charming character. He loved getting to know people and their stories and “he never knew a stranger!” Dick is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his children Julie (Dick) Howe of Chaska, MN, Mike (Dagne) of Greenwood, MN, Kristin (Jim) Groenewold of Chanhassen, MN, and Karla (Chris) Carson, of Eden Prairie, MN, grandchildren Megan, Nathan, Jack, Lindsay, Carson, Carolyn, Lauren, Matt, Andrew, and Audrey. A public funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. with the visitation at noon at Oakwood Community Church, 8805 Klein Dr., Waconia, MN 55387. Memorials preferred to Carver County Veterans Memorial and Registry, PO Box 119, Mayer, MN 55360 www.ccvmr.org. Cooperating florist: Main Street Floral, 52 West Main St., Waconia, MN 55387. (952)442-4845. www.mainstfloral.com.
