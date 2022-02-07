Richard Bigaouette

Richard William Bigaouette, age 85 of Norwood Young America, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at Good Samaritan Arlington.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 19th at 11:00 am at Emanuel Lutheran Church (18175 County Road 50) in Hamburg with Rev. Ron Mathison as officiant. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Final resting at the Mau Cemetery in Norwood Young America.
Richard was born on July 31, 1936 in Faxon Township, Sibley County to Sylvester and Clara (Barlage) Bigaouette. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed his faith at Saints Peter and Paul Church, Belle Plaine and again as an adult at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hamburg. On October 15, 1960, he was united into marriage with Ardene Oelfke at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hamburg. This union was blessed with eight children.
Richard, known to family and friends as Dick, grew up enjoying farming and had a special place in his heart for horses. After completing the 7th grade, Dick worked and lived with siblings on their farms and as he grew older, also helped local Green Isle farmers. After marrying Ardene, Dick worked for Skelly's gas station in Green Isle and then farmed for Milton and Helen Engelmann. The majority of Dick's working years were with Wm Mueller & Sons where he worked from 1966 thru 2003 plowing snow, crushing gravel and welding in the shop among other duties.
Dick never gave up the love of farming, helping out at the Engelmann farm as much as he could and at other farms with friends and family. Dick enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family and in later years of life, he and his friend Butch would spend hours together in Butch's boat fishing local lakes. Another favorite thing to do of Dick's was joining his brother Francis at parades and functions and driving teams of horses hitched to wagons. When he wasn't working or helping others, Dick was driving the family around the countryside or playing cards or watching local baseball games.
After retiring, Dick and Ardene would begin their day with breakfast at Hillcrest or Bumps and then drive through the countryside to see how the farmers were doing with field work. With a brief stop at home, they would be back in the car for drives along the river bottoms looking for wildlife on the ground and in the air. Dick finished his walk in life with the support of a wonderful hospice team, the care of those in the facilities he lived in and the love of his family. He will be remembered by each of us in our own special way.
Richard is survived by children, Becky Feltmann, Rhonda (Bradley) Powers, Bonnie (Troy) Werth, Todd Bigaouette, Terri (Gregg) Worm, Dawn (Justin) Dworak, Chad Bigaouette and fiancé Tina; 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; sisters, Myrtle Buesgens, Irene Castor and Ethel (Andy) Hervin; sister-in-law, Beverlee Schultz; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son John Bigaouette; son-in-law Scott Feltmann; siblings and spouses Marie (Irving) Brazil, Francis (first wife Kathryn and second wife Florence), Josephine (Eddie) Deutsch, Elroy Buesgens, Ray (Fran), Tom (Georgia), Bud Castor, Jerry (Donna); sister-in-law and spouse Deanna (Henry) Proehl.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.