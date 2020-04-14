Richard Allan Zehnder, age 59, of Prior Lake, MN, passed away on April 11, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. He was taken too soon from his family and many devoted friends. A time of gathering honoring Rich will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com and cards mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352 and will be distributed to the family. On December 27, 1960, Rich was born in Shakopee, MN to parents, Orville and Lydia (Buckentine) Zehnder. He was the fifth of six children growing up in Norwood Young America, MN. As a young boy, Rich formed a love for sports. He enjoyed playing football, baseball and basketball. Rich attended Central High School in Norwood Young America, graduating in 1979. Rich furthered his education at the University of Minnesota in Crookston, MN, earning a degree in Radio Broadcasting. He also loved playing for the Golden Eagles football team. He took his achievements in broadcasting and combined it with his love for sports to announce local sporting events. Rich spent most of his career as a business manager for Super America. The past eight years, he worked for Mystic Lake Casino. Life for Rich was blessed becoming a father to three amazing children, Torey, Mandy and Whitney. Life was once again enriched, when he met and married Denise Taubert on April 29, 2011, in Prior Lake, MN. And life was truly complete, as Rich became the proud grandpa to four grandchildren. Rich passed on his love of sports to his family and many friends. Throughout the years, he enjoyed attending local sporting events. In particular, he enjoyed watching and rooting for the North Stars, Twins and Vikings. He had a passion for music and loved to sing. Rich also enjoyed the lake life, especially boating and fishing. In more recent years, he found great enjoyment touring the neighborhood in his golf cart and recently on his new moped. He also enjoyed attending his grandsons’ sporting events. Rich was a wonderful man. He enjoyed making people laugh with his quick wit and great sense of humor. Rich had a generous and caring heart and wanted everyone to be happy. He would do anything if it just meant putting a smile on your face. He simply made you feel loved. Forever loved, Rich will be missed by wife, Denise; children, Torey (Carrie) Zehnder, Mandy (Shane) Ruths, Whitney Harper; grandchildren Nolan, Hudson, Magnolia and Easton; siblings, Gary (Jane) Zehnder, Nancy (Phil) Christenson, Bonnie Zehnder, Miriam (Delton) Brelje, Julie (Tom) Baecker; father-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, relatives and devoted friends. Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation proudly served and cared for the Zehnder family. www.ballardsunderfuneral.com
