Ricardo "Ric" Luis Miguel Herrera de la Torre

Ric, age 84, of Old Hickory, TN, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023. He was born July 5, 1938 in Santiago, Cuba to Ricardo Luis and Angelica Herrera.

He was survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Sharon, and their six children: Lourdes (Steve), Ricardo (Tammie), Anton (Deborah), Elena (Chris), Susana, and Rebeca (Charles). His grandchildren include Emily, Sara, Samantha, Marisa, Mitch, Maria, Maxwell, Nicolas, Thaine, Anica, Kael, Brianna, Ian, Damien, Amaya, Charlie and his great-grandchildren: Rhett, Sebastian, and Millie. He also leaves his sister Miriam and numerous nieces and nephews.

