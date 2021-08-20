Rev. Barbara R. MacKinnon, age 81, of Chaska passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Waconia. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Faith Lutheran Church (800 Waconia Pkwy N.) in Waconia with Rev. Dale Peterson as officiant. Gathering of friends and family held one hour prior to service. Interment at Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery in Waconia. Barbara Ruth MacKinnon was born February 8, 1940 in Collingswood, NJ, the daughter of Louis and Ruth (Louderbach) West. On October 12, 1968, Barbara was united in marriage to John MacKinnon. Born and raised in New Jersey, she met her husband, Jack in May of 1968 while he was serving in the US Air Force. After their marriage on October 12, 1968, they moved to Minnesota where she worked for Prudential Insurance. In 1972, she became a Mother to her Son, Scott and shifted her focus to being a full time Mother. Barb was active in Community Theater at Chaska’s “Worm Barn Theater” where she appeared in several productions. In the 80’s, Barb acted on her desire to be more involved in her church. Family of Christ Lutheran Church was formed by several families that embraced the ELCA values of gender equality. Barb became involved as an assistant minister, helping the Pastor preform various aspects of worship. The more she was involved, the more her passion to minister fueled her. Pastor Barb was a pioneer of women serving in theological capacities. She was a tireless student of theology and graduated both college and the seminary with honors while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She received her first call to Zion Lutheran Church in Browerville, MN. During her career she was called to Stockholm Lutheran Church of Cokato, MN, Trinity & West Johanna Lutheran of Brooten, MN and was a Chaplain at Good Samaritan Care in Waconia. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Ruth West; sisters Betty Ertle, Patricia Funk; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Evelyn MacKinnon. Barbara is survived by her loving family: husband John “Jack” MacKinnon; son Scott MacKinnon of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren Mia, Chase, Quinn, MacKinnon; sister-in-law Jean Naylor of Spring Park; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
