Renee E. Kirchenwitz

Renee Emilie Ketcher Kirchenwitz, age 74, of Watertown passed away peacefully Friday, May 5, 2023 in her home.

Renee was born February 1, 1949 at Cottage Hospital in Watertown, MN to ElRoy and Hilda "Hillie" (Barfknecht) Ketcher. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith on February 20, 1949 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Mound MN. She was confirmed on April 7, 1963 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Rural Watertown, MN. She grew up in Watertown Township at the Ketcher Family Farm with the Round Barn and later at the Oak Lake House. She attended kindergarten at Watertown public school, 1st-8th grade at St. Peter Lutheran School House in Rural Watertown. 9th-12th grade were at Watertown Public High School. She attended Brainerd Vo-Tech (trade school) and studied Retail Floral and Store Management and graduated with honor. Renee married Roger Dressel on September 27, 1968. They had a farm on County Road 127 they called "R" Country Acres, where they raised their three children, Ross, Rhett and Reesa.

