Renee E. Kirchenwitz

Renee Emilie Ketcher Kirchenwitz, age 74, of Watertown passed away peacefully Friday, May 5, 2023 in her home.
Renee was born February 1, 1949 at Cottage Hospital in Watertown, MN to ElRoy and Hilda "Hillie" (Barfknecht) Ketcher. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith on February 20, 1949 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Mound MN. She was confirmed on April 7, 1963 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Rural Watertown, MN. She grew up in Watertown Township at the Ketcher Family Farm with the Round Barn and later at the Oak Lake House. She attended kindergarten at Watertown public school, 1st-8th grade at St. Peter Lutheran School House in Rural Watertown. 9th-12th grade were at Watertown Public High School. She attended Brainerd Vo-Tech (trade school) and studied Retail Floral and Store Management and graduated with honor. Renee married Roger Dressel on September 27, 1968. They had a farm on County Road 127 they called "R" Country Acres, where they raised their three children, Ross, Rhett and Reesa.
On June 30, 1990, Renee was joined in marriage to Duane Otto. They bought a historic house in Waconia, MN that they restored together. They welcomed their only child, HillieRe in 1991. In 1994, they moved to a farm with another historic house which they also restored together on County Road 24 in Watertown, which became "Otto's FloraDora Garden Center."
On August 10, 2013, Renee married Kenneth Kirchenwitz at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Watertown, MN. The two of them lived at Ken's farm in Woodland Township in Montrose from 2013-2019 where they gardened together and enjoyed the country life. In 2019, they moved to Watertown where they have lived together until present. They enjoyed many vacations together including their honeymoon to the Grand Canyon and to many National Parks in the fall of 2013, as well as their once in a lifetime trip to Paris, Normandy, Belgium and Germany to visit Wittenberg for the 500th Anniversary of Martin Luther's posting of the 95 theses in 2019. They enjoyed their trips to Florida, Alaska, and to many other states. Renee was especially happy to get to take grand-daughter Emma to Disney World in 2022. They had their last big trip in January and February of 2023 when she finally visited all the states, and many family and friends along the way. She got to visit her niece in Florida, Elvis' birthplace in Mississippi, New Orleans, her grandson and his wife in Texas, the Alamo, and she got to go to Fort Worth to the John Wayne Experience and Museum where she felt so happy being surrounded by her hero. On to New Mexico and Arizona where they visited many family and friends and National Parks, cities and monuments. Finally they traveled home through Oklahoma and many other states. Ken will miss her and her companionship dearly.
Renee worked in retail Flower Shops and Garden Stores for over 40 years and made many lifelong friends.
Renee was a lifelong gardener and had many passions including world travel, interior decorating, selling plants and dried floral arrangements. She also enjoyed teaching many floral classes at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, as well as conducting garden consultations and designing wedding flowers. She was a choir member for 20 years and enjoyed being involved in the church and ministry. She had a lot of pride for St. Peter's Lutheran Church history, as her family ancestors were part of the first church service that started the St. Peter congregation in 1867. She enjoyed learning and researching her family history. Renee loved being a wife, mother and grandmother, her family was her life and passion.
Renee was survived by her loving husband Ken Kirchenwitz of almost 10 years; her sons, Ross (Cheryl) Dressel and Rhett (Kate) Dressel; her daughters, Reesa (Mike) Jaszewski and HillieRe (Christian) Wacker; step-children Angela (Jeff) Templin, Daniel Kirchenwitz and Kathy (Jake) Kirchenwitz; grandsons, Tyler (Brooke) Underwood, Alonzo (Alexa) Walker, Isaiah (Colleen) Walker and Jameson Richard; granddaughters, Abigail (Gerald) Dressel, Anna Dressel, Ella Dressel, Emma Wacker, Esme Wacker, Briana Templin, Gracey Templin, Aurora Hagemeyer, and Gwen Jacobson; great-grandchildren, Ellie Walker, Elaine "Lainey" Dressel, Taidyn Hansen, Isaiah "Junior" Walker, Alonzo "Kash" Walker, and Kyrie Walker; brothers, Keith (Diane) Ketcher and Ronald (Susan) Ketcher. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and distant relatives. Preceded in death by her father and mother ElRoy and Hillie Ketcher, brother and sister-in-law Rodney and Elizabeth Ketcher, dear granddaughter Lexi Dressel, as well as many other dear family members and friends.
Renee's Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, May 13th, 9am reviewal open to the public, 11am funeral service, with interment and lunch/fellowship to follow at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 3030 Navajo Avenue, Watertown, MN 55388.
The family will direct memorials to Christ Community Lutheran School in Watertown, MN.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
