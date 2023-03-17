ReNaye L. Molnau, age 70, of Norwood Young America passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at her residence.
Funeral Service 11:00 A.M., Saturday March 18, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church (121 Bluejay Ave) in Mayer with Rev. Adam Gless as officiant. Visitation from 4:00 P.M - 7:00 P.M. on Friday, March 17, 2023 with a Prayer Service at 6:50 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.
ReNaye Lois Gongoll was born November 2, 1952 in Watertown, MN, the daughter of David and Evelyn (Loehrs) Gongoll. She was baptized November 16, 1952 by Pastor Rische and confirmed April 3, 1966 by Pastor Peske at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer. She attended Zion Lutheran School and graduated from Waconia High School. On August 20, 1988, Renaye was united in marriage to Doug Molnau at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer. Their union was blessed with two children, Cody and Tara.
ReNaye was a strong willed woman with a big heart. She enjoyed gardening and then gave all the produce away. She was totally an outdoor gal.
ReNaye was preceded in death by her parents David and Evelyn Gongoll; father-in-law and mother-in-law Erwin and Margaret Molnau; sister-in-law Paulette Munson; brother-in-law Bill Ernst.
Renaye is survived by her loving family: husband Doug; children Cody Molnau, Tara Molnau; step-daughter Jackie Molnau; grandchildren Silas Molnau, Jacob and Gabe Molnau; brother Fred (Julie) Gongoll; sister Faye Ernst; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Gloria (Ronald) Stehr, Marilyn (Matt) Evenson, David (Judy) Molnau; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are David Gongoll, Eric Ernst, Adam Ernst, Chris Corrigan, Ryan Molnau and Nick Molnau.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.