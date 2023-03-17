ReNaye L. Molnau

ReNaye L. Molnau, age 70, of Norwood Young America passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at her residence.

Funeral Service 11:00 A.M., Saturday March 18, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church (121 Bluejay Ave) in Mayer with Rev. Adam Gless as officiant. Visitation from 4:00 P.M - 7:00 P.M. on Friday, March 17, 2023 with a Prayer Service at 6:50 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.

