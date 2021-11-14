Rebecca Shamla

Rebecca Rose Shamla (Wickenhauser), passed away on November 11, 2021 at the age of 36. Rebecca grew up outside Cologne enjoying many aspects of country life. She was always thrilled to be the first of her six siblings to find a new litter of kittens. She loved laying in the grass to watch the clouds and climbing trees.
Rebecca attended Mankato State University where she earned a Bachelor's in International Relations. In Mankato, she also met the love of her life, Nicolas Shamla. Together they drove around the United States and New Zealand, tried new foods, and spent time at Nick's family cabin on Lake Minnie Belle often watching sunfish under the dock. Rebecca and Nick were married on October 8, 2011 and lived happily in Bloomington, MN. Rebecca was proud of her professional accomplishments. She started her career at Wells Fargo in the printing room and advanced to a project manager in the IT Department. Rebecca loved sharing with family and friends- cooking, gardening, and time. She was also a connoisseur of "that's what she said" jokes. She instinctually knew when to provide others support and extra love.
Preceded in death by sister-in-law Sarah Shamla; grandparents Glen and Lorraine Wickenhauser and Francis Zimmer; uncles Terry Wickenhauser, Larry Zimmer and John Shamla; and cousin Jake Wickenhauser.
Rebecca is survived by her adoring husband, Nick Shamla; parents Robert and Margaret Wickenhauser; parents-in-law Ben and Sue Shamla; grandmother Lillian Zimmer; siblings Kate (Derek), Mike (Kayla), Mary, Karl, Clare (Blake), and Amy; and brother-in-law Jeremy. She is survived by 22 loving aunts and uncles, 38 cousins, one niece, one nephew, and numerous other family, friends and coworkers.
Family will be having a private memorial mass. Please join us to honor Rebecca with an informal indoor and outdoor open house on Saturday, November 20th at Augusta Ball Field. Stop by after 2 pm to share a memory while celebrating the beautiful life that Rebecca lived. 5950 Hampshire Road, Chaska, MN 55318.
Rebecca was a strong supporter of getting vaccinated for the safety of all. During attendance, please be mindful of others' health concerns.
