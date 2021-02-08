Rebecca L. Brahee

Rebecca “Becky” L. Brahee, age 59, of Cologne passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 in Cologne. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Rebecca “Becky” Lucille Schmitz was born September 7, 1961 in New Prague, MN, the daughter of LeRoy and Verena (Sand) Schmitz. She graduated from New Prague High School in 1981. In 2010, Becky was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart. Becky worked for Klein Bank and had many hobbies and interests. She loved baking, gardening, camping and traveling. She adored her grandchildren and her greatest joy was spending time with them, friends and family. Rebecca was preceded in death by her son Ryan Samuelson; parents LeRoy and Verena Schmitz; father-in-law and mother-in-law Vernon and Helen Brahee; sister-in-law Mareen Brahee. Rebecca is survived by her loving family: husband Myron Brahee; sons Bob (Denise) Samuelson, Nick Samuelson; step-children Chad (Shanna) Brahee, Amber (Mike) Theiman, Tyler (Ashley) Brahee; grandchild Lacey Samuelson; step-grandchildren Connor Olds, Abby Baker-Vance, Bryce, Helena, Ben, Oliver and Taylor Brahee, Carsen Theiman, Dexten Theiman; brothers and sisters Gloria (Keith) Peters of Minneapolis, Linda (Scott) Rudie of Maple Grove, Bonnie (Roger) Buesgens of Waconia, Gary (Sue) Schmitz of Belle Plaine, Rick (Brenda) Schmitz of New Prague, Deb (Tim) Rudd of Lonsdale; brother-in-law Marlin (Deb) Brahee of Ohio; other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com.
