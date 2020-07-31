Raymond J. Krautbauer

Raymond Krautbauer age 85, of Waconia, MN, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Auburn Homes, with his wife and daughter by his side. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Waconia, with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Ray was born on March 20, 1935 in Laketown Township the son of George and Ida (Straus) Krautbauer. Ray grew up in the Carver County area, and worked on his parents' family farm. He spent two years in the United States Army. Ray was honorably discharged in 1959. On April 22, 1961 Ray was united in marriage to Shirley Robertson in Waconia, MN. They were blessed with and raised three children. He worked as a tool and die maker at Taber Bushnell in New Hope, MN and retired on May 1, 1998, after 32 years of employment. Ray was a proud member of St. Joseph's Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, and card playing. He loved old time music and dancing. Ray and Shirley had many good times camping with family and friends over the years. They actually visited all 50 states. He was also great at fixing anything that was broken and was commonly referred to as the #1 Handyman. He loved spending time with family and telling all his stories. Ray was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Krautbauer; parents George and Ida Krautbauer; mother-in-law Bergit Stacey; son-in-law Scott Zebell; brothers and sisters-in-law Donald (Harriet), Leonard (Lilla), George, Gerald (Loretta), and Dennis Krautbauer; sisters and brothers-in-law, Adeline (Wally) Glatzel, Loretta (Charlie) Diethelm, Lenore (Floyd) Plocher, Florence (Wallace) Hennen Ray is survived by his loving family: wife Shirley; children Larry (Dena) Krautbauer of Hinckley, Vickie Zebell of Chaska; daughter-in-law Liz Krautbauer of Kalispell, MT; sister and brother-in-law Marylin (Donald) Atkins of Corpus Christi, TX; grandchildren Ally (Kramer) Wilson, Tyler (Casey) Zebell, Mitchell Zebell, Haley Krautbauer, Brooke (Josh) Zinmer, Rachel Krautbauer; great-grandchildren Ryan, Cooper and Olivia Wilson; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952.442.2121 www.johnsonfh.com.
