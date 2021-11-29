Raymond D. Holmberg Mary Lou Holmberg

Raymond Holmberg, age74 of Waconia, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Mary Lou Holmberg, age 88 of Waconia, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Funeral service for both husband and wife Raymond and Mary Lou Holmberg 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Pastor Tom Olson officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Watertown Public Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to Minnesota Valley Church in Lakeville.
Raymond D. Holmberg was born October 28, 1947 in Watertown, the son of Henry and Ruth (Blomquist) Holmberg. After graduating from the Watertown High School, Ray attended the University of Minnesota where he earned a degree in music. Ray was an accomplished pianist and had played for many church services over time. He loved to read and shop for used books. Ray was very knowledgeable in church history and scripture. He often practiced Thai Chi. Ray will be remembered for his quiet and reserved nature and his thoughtful and trustworthy way.
Mary Lou Pauly was born August 6, 1933 in Hopkins, the daughter of Leonard and Catherine (Ess) Pauly. Mary Lou grew up in Hopkins and graduated from the Hopkins High School. During her high school days, she was a Majorette and enjoyed ice skating. She enjoyed shopping, crossword puzzles, coloring and reading. Mary Lou will be remembered for her fun loving, strong willed and caring nature.
Raymond and Mary Lou were united in marriage on June 8, 1996 at St. Dunstan's Church in St. Louis Park.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents. Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond, brother Leon (Catherine) Pauly, sister Kay (Pat) Ryan.
Raymond was survived by his wife Mary Lou; his step-children and step-grandchildren; sisters Nancy (Mike) Galassi and Barb (Jerry) Olson. Mary Lou is survived by her children Kim Cruz, Candi Garcia, Rick (Shannon) Norum, Bo (Maria) Cortez; 10 grandchildren; sisters Charlotte Nelson and Shirley Banning. Both Raymond and Mary Lou are also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Serving as casket bearers: Ray's nephew Philip Olson and niece Christina Anderson, Mary Lou's sons Rick Norum and Bo Cortez, grandsons Edgar Cruz and Nick Cortez.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
