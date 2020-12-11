Randy D. Herrmann, age 64, of Norwood Young America passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Service was 10 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Paul’s Ev. Reformed Church (15470 CR 31) in Hamburg with Rev. Dan Schnabel as officiant. Interment was in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Live streaming of the service is available on St. Paul’s Church Facebook page or through a link on the church website, stpaulsrcus.org. Randy Dean Herrmann was born on December 19, 1955 in Glencoe, the son of DeLloyd and Gloria (Hasse) Herrmann. Randy was baptized in January of 1956 at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Bongard’s. He attended Bongard’s Elementary and graduated from Central High School Class of 1974 in Norwood Young America. On November 14, 1975, Randy was united in marriage to Dona Willemsen at St. Paul’s Ev. Reformed Church, in Hamburg. Together they were blessed with three children. Randy led a full life. He was a lifelong farmer who knew the value of a hard day’s work. When not milking cows or attending to the farm, he drove milk truck for Herrmann’s Milk Transfer. Randy also co-owned Bongard’s Feed Store with his brothers and has worked for R.R. Donnelly from 2000-2020. Randy loved to be busy with projects and get-togethers. He was a talented woodworker and delighted in building doll houses or farm sets for his grandchildren. When not working on projects, he enjoyed spending time with friends. He loved getting together with them for burgers, pull tabs, Cribbage or fishing. Randy was also very active in his church, serving many terms on the church’s Consistory. In all his doings, Randy held his family most dear. Although busy, in his younger years, Randy always found time to play football, other games and activities with his family. Recently, he began running the farm again with his son, Joey. He was fond of having family over on Sundays for games and dinner and taking vacations or heading to the cabin with them. He cherished the time spent with them and took advantage of every moment. Randy will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Randy was preceded in death by his parents DeLloyd and Gloria Herrmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law Franklin and Norma Willemsen. Randy is survived by his loving family: his wife Dona; children Joey (Laura) Herrmann of Norwood Young America, Michael (Cara) Herrmann of Waconia, Laura (Tom) King of Mayer; grandchildren Sydney and Trevin Herrmann, Kylee and Landon King, Brielle and Isaac Herrmann; step-grandchildren Kiersten, Korrin and Kaelan Widmer; sisters and brothers Joyce (John) Miller, Carolyn (Richard) Miske, Tom (Diane) Herrmann, Gary (Barb) Herrmann, Bonnie (Richard) Schaefer, Cindy (Wayne) Hillstrom, Daniel Herrmann; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dean (Jane) Willemsen, Dana (Mori) Willemsen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Casket Bearers were Tony Kley, Wes Willemsen, Derek Wilfhart, Jeff Hillstrom, Sydney Herrmann, Trevin Herrmann. Honorary Casket Bearers were Kylee and Landon King, Brielle and Isaac Herrmann. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
