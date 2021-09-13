Ramona S. Groff, age 84 of Waconia, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine. Memorial service 12:00 PM Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E. 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Duncan McLellan and Rev. Dave Erbel officiating. Gathering of family and friends Tuesday from 10:30 AM until the time of the service at the church. Interment in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Ramona Sharon (Spencer) Groff was born July 26, 1937 in Chandler, MN, the daughter of Wayne and Berniece (Stevens) Spencer. Ramona was baptized as a infant and confirmed her faith as a young adult at Heron Lake Lutheran Church in Heron Lake. Her confirmation verse was John 14:3 “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” Ramona graduated from the Okabena High School. On September 14, 1957, Ramona was united in marriage with Rodney Groff at Heron Lake Lutheran Church. This union of 63 years was blessed with children Renee, Rochelle and Roxanne. Ramona worked for the bank in Victoria prior to joining C.H. Carpenter Lumber and working alongside her husband. She loved being with her family, attending her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities. She cherished the opportunity to provide daycare for her grandchildren. Getting together for all holidays was important to Ramona, and she always provided her famous Rice Krispy bars to share. Ramona enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, playing cards, traveling with Rod, and visiting with friends. She volunteered whenever asked. Ramona was active at Trinity Lutheran helping serve coffee hour, counting Sunday offerings, was a church greeter and had participated in Bible study groups. For many years, Ramona volunteered with Meals On Wheels. Ramona is preceded in death by her husband Rodney Groff; daughter Roxanne Grahn; granddaughter Tara Lynn Stahlke; parents Wayne and Berniece Spencer; father-in-law and mother-in-law Theodore and Mabel Groff; brother Rod Spencer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Gordon and Janet Groff, Jim and Elinore Groff, LeRoy Lesch. Ramona is survived by her loving family: daughters Renee (Mark) Bartels of Norwood Young America, Rochelle (Rick) Stahlke of Waconia; son-in-law Chris Grahn of Cologne; grandchildren Luke Bartels, Rebecca Bartels, Elizabeth Bartels, Ryan (Amber) Reed, Sarah (Dawa Tsering) Stahlke, Parker Grahn, Kaley Grahn; great-grandchildren Paige Stahlke, Braylin Stahlke, Nico Tsering; sisters and brothers Becky Whaley of Eagan, Barb Byrne of New Richland, Jane Leopold of Shakopee, Deb (Bob) Lemickson fo Lakefield, Teri Spencer of Chaska, Tim (Julie) Spencer of Okabena; sisters-in-law Elaine Lesch of Windom, Judy (Dale) Peters of Rosemount; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
