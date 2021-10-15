Ramona A. Perron

Ramona A. (Elling) Perron, age 91, of Waconia passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at her residence.
Memorial Service held Monday, October 18, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd St) in Waconia, with Rev Duncan McLellan as officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to the service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Ramona Ann (Knudsen) (Elling) Perron was born December 22, 1929 in Green Lake Township, MN, the daughter of Alfred and Anna (Steffensen) Knudsen. She attended Diamond Lake Elementary. Ramona graduated from Atwater High School and then Albert Stockman's Beauty School in Minneapolis. On December 29, 1982, Ramona was united in marriage to James Perron in Winsted, MN.
Ramona led a full life dedicated to her family and community. She was a former NHCA and MHCA treasurer and secretary, member of the American Legion Aux., a former Ruth Guild member, and a Ladies Aid member. Ramona held many positions at the VFW, serving as Treasurer, Secretary, Vice President and President. She also owned and operated a beauty salon. Ramona enjoyed many things in her leisure time. She adored traveling, crocheting, playing slots in Vegas, playing cards, and playing Scrabble with her best friend. Ramona also playfully loved back seat driving and drag racing from a stoplight. Beyond all things, time with family was what Ramona held most dear. Her dedication and servanthood left a lasting legacy.
Ramona was preceded in death by her husband James Perron; parents Alfred and Anna Knudsen; grandson Brian Elling; siblings Eugene (Virginia) Knudsen, Harlan (Norma) Knudsen, Kinsley (Frances) Knudsen, Thoretta (Gus) Hoffer, Erma (Newell) Miller, Gordon (Marilyn) Knudsen.
Ramona is survived by her loving family: children Steve (Sharon) Elling of Waconia, Gerry (Karen) Elling of St. Bonifacius, Dan Elling of Minnetonka, Jim (Janet) Elling of Bloomington; grandchildren Jenna (Greg) Lange, Scott (Selda) Elling, Mike (JoLynn) Elling, Katie (Matt) Widmer, Susan (David) Shuler, Dan (Sarah) Elling, Joanie Florian, Katie Elling, Rob (Kelsey) Elling; great-grandchildren Cole, Trevor and Ryan Lange, Riley and Kaan Elling, Alexandra and Travis Elling, Georgia Widmer, Allison and John Shuler, Henry, Oliver and George Elling, Caylee, Cassie, Valerie and Vinnie Florian, Madison Elling, Drake, Brenden, Trevin and Ruby Elling; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Urn Bearers are Ramona's grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.