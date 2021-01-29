Ralph W. Hilk

Ralph William Hilk of Waconia, MN, at age 98, was called to his eternal home on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Ralph was born March 8, 1922 in Waconia, MN, the son of Theodore and Magdalena (Falk) Hilk. He was baptized and later confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia, where he remained a lifelong member. He loved playing baseball and basketball at Waconia High School and enjoyed farming outside of Waconia for a few years, after his graduation. On June 11, 1947, he married the Love of his Life, Emma (Knorr) Hilk at Zion Lutheran Church in Benton Township, Cologne. He switched careers and worked at both Maple and Waconia creameries where he received multiple awards for his skills as a butter maker. He moved on to work at Minnesota Store Equipment in Hopkins where he remained until his retirement. Ralph’s life style of always putting his family first, showed his obvious love for them. He was a devoted son, a loving husband to Emma for 68 years and became an amazing caregiver to her when needed. He was a wonderful Father, Grandfather, Great Grandpa, and lived for his family. Ralph enjoyed helping all family members in many ways from remodeling to grandchild care. He loved to travel, garden, volunteered visiting shut-ins, hunting and fishing. Many summer days were spent at the lake cabin he built with his sons in Villard, MN. Ralph was a champion to his faith in God and impressed on all the importance of his Faith and daily Prayer. His legacy is a life spent pouring into others and will carry on until they see him again. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Emma Hilk; daughter Karen Hilk; parents Ted and Lena Hilk; brother Marvin Hilk, parents-in-law Frederick and Clara Knorr; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Grover and Alice Knorr, Helen and Wilbur Bahrke. Ralph is survived by his loving family: children Kay (Fred) Brokken of Eden Prairie, Connie Oakman of Chaska, Rick (Cheryl) Hilk of Jordan, Wayne (Lisa) Hilk of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren Anikka Brokken, Brandon Brokken, Bruno Oakman, Token (Brett) Reichow, Celyn Kapp, Tegen (Mark Napier) Oakman, Tia (Bill) Kachman, Rachel (Jeff) Wade, Ben (Kendra) Hilk, Ted Hilk, Colin Hilk, Tyler Hilk; great-grandchildren Lucia Erickson, Aubrie Cozatt, Camden Reichow, Brennan Reichow, Quinn Kapp, Kadence Wade, Brooks Hilk; sister-in-law Irene Hilk of Waconia; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. A celebration of life is being planned. Memorials directed to Waconia Ridgeview Hospice. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.