Rae Ann Tewinkel was born June 3, 1933 in Everett, Washington and died November 4, 2021.
Preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Elsie Symmonds and her brothers, Merle Woods and Vernon Woods.
Survived by her loving husband Joseph Tewinkel of St. Bonifacius; daughters Julie (Kevin) Sharpe of Carver, Kristin Tewinkel of Plymouth, and Jan (Bruce) Haag of Tyrone, Georgia; grandchildren Jarryd (Betsy) Haag, Joshua (Mari) Sharpe, Cassandra (Tyler) Lindblom, and Jessica Sharpe; great grandchildren Kaylee Haag, Josie Haag and Silas Lindblom.
Rae Ann attended school in Spokane, Washington, graduated from North Central High School, and attended college at Whitworth, Spokane, and the University of Minnesota. In 1955, she was married to Joe Tewinkel whom she first met in third grade. They moved to the Twin Cities, where she lived the rest of her life. She was employed at Brown and Bigelow and Crown College.
Central to her life was her faith in Jesus Christ. She taught children, soloed, and sang in choirs in six Twin Cities churches. She hosted numerous college students in her home. She loved her family and cared deeply for each one.
Services have been held.
