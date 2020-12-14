Rachel R. Sunderman-Drill

Rachel Sunderman-Drill, age 45, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. A public visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Courtland. A private family service will follow the visitation at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Courtland. Pastor Wayne Bernau will officiate. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Courtland. All guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Livestreaming of the service will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 on Minnesota Valley Funeral Home’s Facebook page. To leave an online condolence for the family, or to sign the guestbook, please visit: www.mvfh.org. Rachel is survived by her husband, Brant Drill of Courtland; father, Jerry Sunderman of New Ulm; parents-in-law, Kenneth and Janice Drill of Courtland; sons, Nolan and Jaden Drill of Courtland; siblings, Sharon Jensen of Waconia, Tom (Melissa) Sunderman of New Ulm, Marisa (Matt) Landquist of Waconia; sister-in-law, Tami Mueller of Trempealeau, WI; brothers-in-law, Mark (Vanessa) Drill of Nicollet, Darin (Kristen) Drill of Courtland; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eulalia Sunderman; infant brother, William Sunderman; grandparents, Marvin and Dora Kahle, Paul and Eudell Sunderman; aunt, Sybil Grapentine; and cousins, Trudy Green and Greg Grapentine. Rachel Renee Sunderman was born February 13, 1975 to Jerry and Eulalia (Kahle) Sunderman in LeSueur. She graduated from New Ulm Public High School and went on to earn a degree in cosmetology at Willmar Community College. On September 11, 1999, Rachel was united in marriage to Brant Drill in New Ulm and their union was blessed with two children. In addition to being a dedicated mom, Rachel also worked as a cosmetologist at Haar Friseure in New Ulm, co-owned and operated Salon Masters in New Ulm, and worked at various other salons and locations until her health forced her to retire. In her free time, Rachel enjoyed scrapbooking, shopping, as well as golfing and skating when she was young. She loved going on runs and participating in various marathons. Rachel also spent time with Rolling Thunder Wrestling Club, the Ragnar Relay Running Group, and the PMS Group. Above all else, Rachel loved the time she was able to spend with all of her family, especially all the bleacher time with friends during her sons athletic events. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Blessed be her memory.
