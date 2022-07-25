Priscilla "Percy" Hoof, age 90, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at GlenField's Living with Care in Glencoe, MN.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Friedens United Church of Christ (County Line) in rural Norwood Young America, Minnesota, with interment following at the Ferguson Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, from 9:30 - 11:00 A.M., one and a half hours prior to the service at the church. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Al Fiene; organist: Carol Lagergren; congregational hymns, "How Great Thou Art," "Amazing Grace"; casket bearers: Cassandra Alexander, James Fabel, Ashley Fabel, Joel Herrmann, Davidson Hoof, Dylan Menzel, Tim Ostlie.
Priscilla "Percy" Jane Hoof was born on February 1, 1932, in Hector Township, Renville County, Minnesota. She was the daughter of William and Freda (Bulau) Spangenberg. Percy was baptized as an infant on March 6, 1932, by Pastor H. Appel and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on May 26, 1946, by Pastor H. Appel both at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota. Percy received her education in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota, and was a graduate of the Buffalo Lake High School Class of 1950.
On June 7, 1956, Percy was united in marriage to Hilary H. Hoof by Pastor P. Schild at Frieden's United Church of Christ (County Line) in rural Norwood Young America. The couple made their home in Norwood Young America. Percy and Hilary were blessed with three children, Scott, Lori, and Kevin. Percy was employed as a waitress. She was a loving mother and homemaker. Percy and Hilary shared over 59 years of marriage when Hilary passed away on November 13, 2015.
Percy was a member of Frieden's County Line Church in Norwood and the church choir. Percy enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, canning for family, walking, and babysitting for her grandchildren. Music was her favorite; she belonged to the Tonettes/Bavarian Choir for 38 years and enjoyed singing with friends.
When she needed assistance with her daily care, Percy became a resident of GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe and passed away there on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the age of 90 years. Blessed be her memory.
Percy is survived by her children, Lori Fabel and her husband Craig of Plato, MN, Kevin Hoof and his wife Connie of Norwood, MN; step-son, Dale Hoof of Young America, MN; daughter-in-law, Molly Hoof of Watertown, MN; grandchildren, Cassandra Alexander and her husband Darcus, James Fabel, Ashley Fabel, Davidson Hoof, Katie Bakk and her husband Tyler; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Dane, Deondra, Dartavian, Deshaun, Emmalee, Abbey, Luke, Ava; sisters, Joyce Ostlie of Carver, MN and Carol Smith of Norwood, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Percy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Freda Spangenberg; husband, Hilary Hoof; son, Scott Hoof; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman and Hulda Hoof; daughter-in-law, LaVonne Hoof.
Arrangements by Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, MN. Online obituaries and guestbook are available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
