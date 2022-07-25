Priscilla "Percy" Hoof, age 90, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at GlenField's Living with Care in Glencoe, MN.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Friedens United Church of Christ (County Line) in rural Norwood Young America, Minnesota, with interment following at the Ferguson Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, from 9:30 - 11:00 A.M., one and a half hours prior to the service at the church. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Al Fiene; organist: Carol Lagergren; congregational hymns, "How Great Thou Art," "Amazing Grace"; casket bearers: Cassandra Alexander, James Fabel, Ashley Fabel, Joel Herrmann, Davidson Hoof, Dylan Menzel, Tim Ostlie.

