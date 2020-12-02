Phyllis Wyttenhove, age 88 of Plymouth and formerly Waconia, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, November 28, 2020, ending a struggle with Alzheimer’s which she dealt with courageously and with dignity over the past few years of her life. She will be missed and remembered by all of those she encountered over her lifetime.
Phyllis was born in Buffalo Lake, MN on December 20, 1931 to Henry and Agnes Mueller and grew up with two older sisters and a younger brother. She graduated from St. Cloud State Teachers College in June of 1951. Phyllis worked as a grade schoolteacher in Bloomington and St. Peter from 1951 through 1956. On December 28, 1954, she married Bob Wyttenhove at Evangelical United Brethren church in Buffalo Lake, MN.
She lived her early married life in 1955 and 1956 with Bob in St. Peter, MN as he continued his studies at Gustavus Adolphus College. Her first son was born while in St. Peter just prior to Bob’s graduation in June of 1957. Phyllis and Bob moved to Waconia, MN in 1957 where Bob was a physical education teacher and coach. They were blessed with three more boys over the next few years and Phyllis’s early years in Waconia were busy and devoted to raising and nurturing her family. Their first home was across the street from the Carver County Fairgrounds which provided a great playground for her boys in the then small-town Waconia.
In 1960, she and a group of friends started a Bridge Club that met twice per month during the school year for cards, “lunch” and conversation. Phyllis was a part of this club over the next 35 years of her life, generating great friendships, and memories of the group which has stayed mostly intact over the years.
Phyllis held down many part-time jobs through the 1960’s and early 1970’s while raising the boys. In 1975, she took the position of Librarian at the very first Carver County library branch in Waconia. She worked there for 17 years and was instrumental in automating the circulation, creating the public access catalog and growing the service population. Phyllis also helped start the Friends of the Library Group during that time in Waconia and this is still going strong today! Upon retiring from her Librarian position in 1992, Phyllis worked with Bob for a couple of years managing mini-storage facilities in Richfield and Hopkins as the two of them eased into “permanent” retirement.
In 1996, Phyllis and Bob moved to Las Vegas to live, enjoying the great winter weather there. They enjoyed lots of time in the sun by the pool, reading, dancing and enjoying each other’s company. They moved back to Minnesota in late 2000.
Her beloved husband Bob passed away in July of 2001 at the young age of 71. Phyllis transitioned to the next chapter of her life, living in Chanhassen for the next 10+ years. She continued working, now at Target, running a checkout register. She enjoyed visiting the Arboretum and going for walks. She was able to walk to the Chan Library on a regular basis, which was one of her favorite places to be given her past vocation and love for reading and books. She spent a great deal of time with family including her children, grandchildren, mother up to her passing, sisters and nieces and nephews.
Phyllis is the model of what a good friend, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister looks like. Phyllis will always be remembered for her quiet demeanor, caring nature, support, faith and sense of family. She never called attention to herself, spoke ill of anyone, always kind words in any situation. She loved to read, play cards and enjoyed going for walks and being active. Phyllis was a hard worker and a great employee wherever she was at, from part time factory jobs in the early days of Waconia, to the Librarian position in the Carver County Library system to the checkout counter at Target. She was the caretaker of her family. During Bob’s struggles with addiction she was there for him and was instrumental in his recovery and sobriety. Through some life situation struggles her sons had in various stages of their lives, she was there offering unconditional support, prayer and love. Always understated and unassuming, but there, nonetheless. She had a deep love for her grandchildren and is so proud of them and will always love them for who they are and the direction their lives are taking. Phyllis fits perfectly into the category of “you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.”
Phyllis and Bob enjoyed dancing throughout their lives together, especially at the beginning and then again at the end up to Bob’s passing in 2001. We take extreme comfort to know Phyllis is dancing with Bob once again, finally, and this time the dancing will be eternal.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Bob, son Jay, parents Henry and Agnes Mueller, brother Roger, sister in-law Joanne and brothers-in-law Lyle Richards and John Hansen.
She is survived by sons Joel (Connie), Jeff and Jon; grandchildren Kelly (Jon Simon), Zack (Marissa), Kacey (Dustin Hruby Wyttenhove); great-granddaughter Avery; sisters Jeanette and Bev; and friends, nieces and nephews.
Our gratitude and many, many thanks to the staff at Summerwood of Plymouth Arbor. Phyllis established many relationships with the people that worked there over the last three years of her life. Phyllis loved everyone there and everyone was so good to her, helping make the last few years of her struggle with Alzheimer’s bearable.
Phyllis will be interred with Bob at Ft. Snelling as part of a private gathering. There will be a Celebration of Life planned for a future time. Memorials can be directed to the Waconia Friends of the Library – 214 South Vine Street, Waconia, MN 55387.
