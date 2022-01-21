Phyllis M. Livingston

Phyllis M. (Trick) Livingston, age 89 of Norwood Young America, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia (141 E. First St.) in Waconia with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Norwood Young America.
Phyllis Mae Trick was born March 28, 1932 in Young America, the daughter of Otto and Irene (Stenzel) Trick. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Young America.
Phyllis had worked in nursing homes as a nursing assistant and also in production at Big Stone Canning. She enjoyed embroidery work, puzzles and taking care of flowers. Phyllis looked forward to attending Stiftungsfest and enjoying the hamburgers and listening to Mollie B. She loved day trip outings, walking and visits with friends over coffee. Phyllis was a very kind and faithful person who will be missed by those who knew her.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents Otto and Irene Trick; sisters and brother-in-law Harriet Trick, Margaret and Dennis Burandt, Gloria Ware; brothers Otto Trick Jr., Howard Trick; great-great-niece Grace Panning.
Phyllis is survived by her loving family: sister-in-law Carol Trick and special friend John Washtock; nephews Scott (Patty) Trick, Jeff Trick; niece Kathy (Tim) McNeely; many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
