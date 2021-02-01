Phyllis L. Lehrke, age 92, of Waconia passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Waconia. Graveside service will take place on Tuesday February 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Pioneer Cemetery (8151 Galpin Blvd.) in Chanhassen with Rev. Mark Tewes officiating. Phyllis L. Umland was born May 29, 1928 in Bertha, the daughter of William and Esther (Schultz) Umland. Phyllis was baptized and confirmed in Bertha, where she grew up, on the family farm. Later, she graduated from Bertha High School. Phyllis received her degree in music and what was then called Home Economics at Concordia College in Moorhead. On January 21, 1961 Phyllis was united in marriage to Elmer Lehrke at Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa. This union of 58 years was blessed with a son. As a young girl she did not expect to be able to attend college. After 10 years of perfect attendance at school, the president of the hometown bank was so impressed that he offered to help pay for her college. Thus, began a lifelong love of education. Her passion served her in many areas. For 44+ years, Phyllis worked at various schools serving as a director of choral groups and teaching Home Economics. Phyllis thought the term homemakers was unappealing to students and worked to rename the youth program (both locally and on a national level) “Future Homemakers of America” to “Future Leaders of America.” By Achieving this, local enrollment jumped from 8 to 30 students (including boys) the next year. Phyllis also had a great interest in speech competitions, specializing in parliamentary procedures. She taught, tutored, and judged many youth teams. She was responsible for many students winning national championships. She was a member of the National Association of Parliamentarians. Phyllis spent many years pouring her love into her students and schools. Her dedication and reputation led to her induction into the Waconia High School Hall of Fame, in 2008. In addition to education. Phyllis adored music and it encompassed a large part of her life. Her love of music paired well with her faith and servanthood. Phyllis was a talented musician. She served as organist and director of choral groups at multiple churches. Phyllis loved life. She cherished her church and family and gave something of herself to all who knew her. She was always learning, always guiding, always giving. She felt virtuous example was the greatest form of teaching. She said “It is important to look around the corner as well as the classroom for those students who are quietly saying, ‘Please notice me’” and believed “Education was an investment that no one can take away from you”. Phyllis left a lasting legacy that will continue to guide and carry on in all who knew her. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Elmer; parents William and Esther Umland; brother William (Christy) Umland. Phyllis is survived by her loving family: son and daughter-in-law Joel and Heidi Lehrke of Chanhassen; grandchildren Nate (Bianca) Lehrke of Landstuhl, Germany, Natalie Lehrke of Chanhassen; nieces and nephews Duane (Arlene) Narr, Corrine Allen, Donald (Nancy) Narr, David Narr, Cheryl (David Gutzmann) Klemp, Judy (Bruce) Pease, John (Janet) Umland, Julie (Norman) Krause, Peter (Elana) Umland, Mark (Shelly) Umland; many great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: https://www.givemn.org/organization/School-District-110-Foundation Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
