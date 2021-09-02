Phyllis J. Jenneke, age 72, of Waconia passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Duncan McLellan officiating. Visitation held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at church. Interment in the church cemetery. Phyllis J. Jenneke was born December 21, 1948 in Glencoe, MN, the daughter of Harold and Adeline (Bahr) Birkholz. She was baptized and later confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Phyllis spent her early years working on the family farm. She enjoyed being a homemaker and volunteering in her community. One of Phyllis’s favorite community events was working at the Carver County Fair. She was very patriotic, enjoyed collecting angels and watching her son play baseball. Phyllis was a God-fearing woman. She instilled this faith in her sons and taught them the importance of being honest. She also passed on to them the great skill of fishing, which she loved to do up at her son, Jason’s cabin in Isle. Phyllis adored her family. Spending time with them was her delight, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Adeline Birkholz. Phyllis is survived by her loving family: sons Jeffry Jenneke of Elreno, OK, Jason (Julie) Jenneke of Waconia; grandsons Ezekiel Jenneke, Josh Jenneke; great-granddaughter Scout Farniok; sister Sharon Leply of Hutchinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers are Brian Rademacher, Chad Luedloff, Kenneth Norman, Jeff Buckingham, Jeffrey Jenneke, Jason Jenneke, Tyler Adams, Josh Jenneke. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
