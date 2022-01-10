Peter D. Kirsch of Waconia passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, December 31, 2021 at his mother's home in St. Bonifacius after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
A private memorial service for family and closest friends held Friday, January 14th at 1:00pm at the Waconia Moravian Church.
Peter was born January 26, 1973 in Shakopee, MN, the son of Leon and Linette Kirsch. Peter was baptized at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius, MN. On October 9, 2004, Peter was united in marriage to Jennifer Cheever at Westwood Community Church in Excelsior by Pastor Joel Johnson. Their union was blessed with three beautiful children.
Peter grew up in St. Bonifacius, an original "Boni boy", and graduated from Waconia High School. After high school, he continued his education and began working in the heating and cooling industry. Peter was very dedicated to his work and the business he helped build, Precision Heating & Cooling. Peter would go out of his way to help friends and customers, committed to providing the best service possible.
Peter loved life. He enjoyed fishing, softball, snowmobiling, working outside and in his very clean garage. Peter's light really shined through when he spent time with friends and family. He was a loving father and loyal friend. Peter will be missed dearly, the memories he created will live on forever in our hearts.
Peter was preceded in death by his father Leon Kirsch; grandparents Jake and Francis Kirsch, Lester and Ruby Hartung; uncles Jimmy Kirsch, Larry Wren, Dick VanEyll, Larry Hartung; aunts Gayla Hartung, Ruth Kirsch, Marion Wren.
Peter is survived by his loving family: wife Jennifer; children Kendra, Kaden and Lexi; mother Linette Kirsch; brother Paul (Lori) Kirsch, Robert Kirsch, Ryan Kirsch, Phil (Amy) Kirsch; godparents Larry and Fran Schuler; father-in-law Rick (Becky) Cheever; mother-in-law Debbie (Dan) Fisher; brother-in-law Jason (Amy) Cheever; nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.