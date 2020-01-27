Paulina M. Gutzke

Paulina Gutzke, age 96, of Norwood Young America was called to the Lord on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church (14735 CR 153) Benton Township, rural Cologne with Rev. Eric Zacharias officiating. Visitation held Sunday at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment in the church cemetery. Paulina Malinda (Stern) Gutzke was born October 30, 1923 in Lester Prairie, Minnesota, the daughter of Henry and Regina (Jenneke) Stern. She was baptized November 11, 1923 at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie by Reverend Arthur Spleiss and confirmed on March 21, 1937 in Watertown, Minnesota at St. Peters Lutheran Church by Reverend Karl Rudolph. Her confirmation verse was “He died for all that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto him which died for them and rose again.” On July 6, 1945, Paulina was united in marriage to LeRoy Gutzke at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Watertown Township by Reverend William Stellwagen. Paulina was a gentle soul with a servant’s heart. She was always doing for others. Her interests included cooking, baking (known for her pies, chocolate chip cookies, Krispy treats, cinnamon rolls and fudge), sewing, gardening, and playing cards. She found much joy in spending time with her siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paulina and LeRoy started farming in 1945 and continued until 1981. They were faithful members of Zion Lutheran Church for 69 years. Paulina was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; parents, Henry and Regina Stern; brothers, Leonard, Elford, Louis and Henry; daughter-in-law, Susan Gutzke; father-in-law and mother-in-law Walter and Ella Gutzke; brothers-in-law LeRoy Henning and Clifford Gutzke; sisters-in-law Rosella and Phyllis Stern. Paulina is survived by her loving family: children and spouses Roger Gutzke of Glencoe, Diane and Daryl Feltmann of Norwood Young America, Monica and Tom Wischnack of Norwood Young America, and Cindy and Tom Sontag of Fridley; grandchildren Carrie and Colin Overby, Theresa Gutzke, Timothy Gutzke and financee Michelle Neises, Tracy Feltmann and special friend Alix Khalaj, Daniel and Carrie Feltmann, Thomas and Elaine Wischnack Jr., Stephanie and Tyler Hanna, Jason Wischnack, Eli and Shelby Sontag, and Grant Sontag; great-grandchildren Samantha, Kathryn and Travis, Brittany and Collin, Tyler, Tanner, Natalya, Andreas, Danielle, Megan, Timothy, Ryan, Andrew, Alex, Ava, Teagan, Tyson, Jordan, Jackson, and Jacey; great-great grandchildren Akadia, Aiden, Kyla, Jonathon, Xaviar, and Winry; sister Lucille Henning of New Germany; brothers Don (Rosie) Stern of Mayer and Fred Stern of Brooklyn Park; sister-in-law Carol Stern of Spring Park; nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives. Casket Bearers were Tracy Feltmann, Carrie Overby, Tom Wischnack Jr., Steph Hanna, Jason Wischnack, Eli Sontag, Grant Sontag, Andrew Wischnack, Alex Wischnack, Natalya Arevalo, Andreas Arevalo. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Paulina M. Gutzke
To plant a tree in memory of Paulina Gutzke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
