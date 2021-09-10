Paul W. Engelhart, age 68, of New Germany passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 17, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., at Parkside Church (9560 Paradise Lane) in Waconia with Rev Randy Burg as officiant. Visitation held Thursday from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia and one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the church. Paul Willard Engelhart was born July 12, 1953 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Willie Parrot and Helen Engelhart. He graduated high school in 1972 from Belle Plaine. On May 5, 1973, Paul was united in marriage to Linda Ediger. They were blessed with four children. Paul was born and raised in Minnesota. He loved being in the outdoors, whether fishing, hunting or landscaping. Paul was an excellent woodworker, especially with furniture. He was also a terrific cook and took great pride in sharing his techniques with his children. Paul was a diligent worker, a faithful friend and committed member of the community. He had served as the CEO of the Hollywood Booster Club and was the former Mayor of New Germany. Faith and family were of highest importance to Paul. He recognized the value of a strong faith and was loyal to his beliefs. Paul adored spending time with his family and was always happy to help them out in their time of need. He will be terribly missed until the day when his loved ones will see him again Paul was preceded in death by his mother Helen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Wayne and Georgia Ediger; step mother-in-law Lorene Ediger; brothers-in-law Antonio Daher, William Valentin. Paul is survived by his loving family: wife Linda; children Ruth (Aaron) Geinert of Pine River, Joseph Engelhart of Mayer, Isaiah (Amy) Engelhart of Winsted, Andrew (Rob Schultz) Engelhart of Fridley; grandchildren Dakota Engelhart, Anissa Geinert, Brooke (Garrett) Kley, Troy (Clarissa) Koecheler, Whitnei Engelhart; great-grandchildren Storm Kley, Skylar Kley, Serenity Kley, Anika Engelhart, Aizley Koecheler, Ayden Koecheler, Ryker Koecheler; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Lela Valentin of Savage, Pam (Stan) Pint of Belle Plaine, Pat (Deb) Ediger of Belle Plaine, Jon (Cathy) Ediger of Ava, MO, Rose (Gordon) Riesgraf of Stockholm, WI, Merry Daher of Burnsville, Jo (Don) Kowalke of Belle Plaine; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
