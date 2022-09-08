Paul M. Bovy

Paul M. Bovy, age 53, of Cologne passed away on the family farm after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial held Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church St E) in Cologne with Father Abraham George as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held Thursday, September 8 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the Mass on Friday, ALL AT THE CHURCH. Interment in the church cemetery.

