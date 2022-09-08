Paul M. Bovy, age 53, of Cologne passed away on the family farm after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial held Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church St E) in Cologne with Father Abraham George as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held Thursday, September 8 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the Mass on Friday, ALL AT THE CHURCH. Interment in the church cemetery.
Paul Mathew Bovy was born September 19, 1968 in Waconia, MN the son of Dennis and Mary Ann (Green) Bovy. He attended St Bernard Catholic School and graduated from Central High School in Norwood. He also attended Ridgewater and Hennepin Technical College.
Paul worked at Toro in Shakopee for 17 years as a Journeyman CNC Machinist. He also loved to farm and raise cattle. In his free time, Paul enjoyed tractor pulls, motorcycling and fishing. He was happiest in the outdoors and especially loved hunting up north on his Uncle Marvin's property.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Dennis and Mary Ann Bovy; sister Denann Karels.
Paul is survived by his loving family: sisters Denise (Gerry) Buetow of Cologne, Denita (Roger) Walley of Chaska; brother Philip (Ann) Bovy of Cologne; brother-in-law Scott Karels of Hamburg; nieces and nephews Brian (Molly) Buetow, Chris (Jenna) Buetow, Jake (Cara) Buetow, Denista Karels, Brent Karels, Brennen Walley, Adam Walley and special friend Kylee Kraayenbrink, Carter Walley and special friend Emma Ryan, Zach Bovy, Joe Bovy; great-nieces and great-nephews Jamison, Bailey, Emma, Olivia, Ella, Brooke, Chase; aunts Amalia Flipp, Delphine Good, Karen Bovy, Linda Green; uncle Marvin (Karen) Green; other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Brian Buetow, Chris Buetow, Jacob Buetow, Brent Karels, Zach Bovy, Joe Bovy, Brennen Walley, Adam Walley and Carter Walley.
Honorary Casket Bearer is Denista Karels.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia.
