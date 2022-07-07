Paul G. Simons, age 65, of Glencoe passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM, Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church (41 E. First St.) in Waconia with Fr. Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends Friday from 9:30 AM to the time of the Mass.
Paul G. Simons was born July 4, 1956 in Watertown, the son of Lawrence and Juliana (Schrempp) Simons. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. Paul graduated from Waconia High School in 1974. He was united in marriage with Barb Hucky on June 24, 1978 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. This union was blessed with children Becky, Bob and Aaron.
Paul and Barb made their home in Norwood Young America where Paul had a career in home construction and remodeling. He loved working with his hands and was very meticulous with every project. With the help of his family, Paul constructed their current home in rural Glencoe where they have lived since 2008. For the past ten years prior to his retirement, Paul worked in maintenance and boiler operation at Bongards Creamery.
When not working, Paul loved playing the guitar and spending time in the outdoors hunting, fishing or just sitting outside of his cabin near McGregor. Every day at the cabin was better than the previous. He enjoyed every opportunity to share cabin life with family and friends. Paul loved time with family and was very proud to be a grandpa.
Paul will be remembered for having a tender loving heart who could bring a smile to everyone with his sense of humor.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Juliana Simons; infant son Russell; father-in-law and mother-in-law Leon and Doris Hucky; brothers-in-law Dennis Paal, Steve Hucky, Donald Schuler; sister-in-law JoAnne Shirley; nephew Chad Schuler.
Paul is survived by his loving family: wife Barb Simons of Glencoe; children Becky (Scott) Vos of Green Isle, Bob (Ashley) Simons of Belle Plaine, Aaron (Stacia) Simons of Glencoe; grandchildren Will, Max and Jack Vos, Blake, Garrett, Caleb and Bennett Simons, Maryiah, Hank and Rhett Simons; sisters and brothers Carol Paal of Coon Rapids, Donna and Harlan Lemke of Waconia, Shirley and Tony Remer of Howard Lake, Bonnie and Denis Laumann of Waconia, Lois and Jim Hendricks of Watertown, Larry and Helen Simons of Norwood Young America, Jan and Al Heuer of Waconia, John and Kay Simons of Howard Lake; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Mary Schuler of Waconia, Lynn Wachholz (Mike Tordoff) of Waconia, Dave (Pam) Hucky of Waconia, Ed Shirley of St. Bonifacius; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.