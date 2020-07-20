Paul A. Wroge

Paul Wroge, age 55 of Mayer, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Tim Braun as officiant. Gathering of family and friends 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church and Friday one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery. (For the safety of family and friends, masks are required.) In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Paul Andrew Wroge was born September 26, 1964 in Glencoe, the son of Randall and Mary Lou (Schmidt) Wroge. Paul was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato and later confirmed his faith in the Lord at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. His confirmation verse was John 14:6 “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” Paul was a graduate of Mayer Lutheran High School. Paul was united in marriage with Janette Kitzmann on August 31, 1985 at Zion Lutheran Church of Benton Township, Cologne with Rev. Paul Klemp as the officiant. This union was blessed with children Gina, Steven, and Brandon. Paul had operated a farm alongside his father prior to full time employment with the United States Postal Service. He had just retired in May of 2020 after 22 years of service. Paul loved sports and had played baseball with both Legion and town team ball. He had a great love for nature, the outdoors and time spent at the family cabin. There was never a bad time to be at the lake and in the boat fishing. Paul was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he had served on church council as Elder and School Board member, and as an usher. He was a devoted husband and cherished the time spent with his family. Paul will be remembered for his sense of humor and the ability to make everyone laugh. Paul is preceded in death by his son Steven P. Wroge; brother-in-law Matthew Woodford; mother-in-law Beverly Kitzmann; grandparents Herbert Wroge, Wilbur and Loretta Schmidt. Paul is survived by his loving family: wife Janette Wroge of Mayer; daughter Gina (Shane) Acers of Des Moines, IA; son Brandon Wroge (fiancé: Nicole Tupy) of Mankato; grandchildren Grayson and Ezra Acers; parents Randall and Mary Lou Wroge of Norwood Young America; brother Jon (Mary) Wroge of Norwood Young America; sister Lora (Josh) Buboltz of Kensington; grandmother Esther Wroge of Glencoe; father-in-law Franklin Kitzmann; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Joleen and Bob Kubiszewski, David Kitzmann, Barbara and Brian Mercer, Donald and Wendy Kitzmann, Kathryn and Erik Varness, Marsha and John Werner; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Serving as urn bearers Jon Wroge and Josh Buboltz. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.