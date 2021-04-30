Paul A. Worm, age 57, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 peacefully in his sleep of natural causes at his home in Hillman, MN. Paul was born October 2, 1963 in Shakopee, MN. Paul is preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Alice Worm and is survived by his brothers, sisters, and spouses, Tom and Alice of Duluth, Nancy and John Engler of Shakopee, Ron “Mort” and Joanne of Norwood Young America, Margaret Boll of Maple Plain, Carol and Chuck Lyons of Savage, Harry and Judy of Brainerd, Leon and Cindy of Chaska, Barb and Dale Guenigsman of Howard Lake; many nieces, nephews, and friends that are dear to him. Paul truly enjoyed living on his farm near Hillman which provided the ample hunting opportunities he shared with friends, family, and neighbors. Paul could regularly be found fishing, socializing and playing cribbage with those near him. He was always available to help neighbors with field work, cattle handling and attending auctions. He had a knack for being thrifty, everyone knew he liked to see his electric meter going backwards after installing solar panels on the farm. Paul was continuing the successful treatment for multiple myeloma he contracted in 2008. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society was generous over the years to assist financially to offset some of the cost of the treatment. We ask any memorials to be sent to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in memory of Paul. A celebration of his life will be held at 9020 Laketown Road in Chaska on June 6th from 1 to 3 p.m.
