Patrick "Pat" E. Lynch

Patrick Emmett Lynch, 68, of Watertown, MN, passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2021. He was born December 18, 1952 in Watertown, MN, the second of seven children. Pat loved playing baseball and softball. He won league MVP and a batting title or two, but that wasn’t most important to him. His best life lessons, stories, and friendships came from playing town ball. Pat once hit a home run in St. Boni that flew so far some say the ball still hasn’t landed! In May of 1979, Pat was united in marriage to Joan Mader, and Pat began what would become his most well-known role: family man. Pat was father to four children and “Papa” to 12 grandchildren. “I like my kids,” he would joke, “but I love my grandkids.” Pat was always there - at band concerts, games, and all school programs. Family was everything to him. Most of all, Pat was a helper. Everyone has a story about a time when Pat was there for them when they needed a hand. He connected with everyone he met, from people at church, to strangers in waiting rooms. He had a gift for making conversation and finding common ground. Pat knew how to bring joy to others, often despite the circumstances. Pat was a man who lived his faith. A lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Church in Watertown, he was a fixture at Mass, as well as at church gatherings, weddings, funerals, camps, and more. At home, his prayer list hung close at hand above the kitchen table. Pat worked at Monarch/US Foods for 38 years, “moving boxes.” He was a Lions Club member and loved the social aspect as much as their duties. He loved “dinging around” with friends and family, at home, or up north at the Shack and the Hattieshack. Pat often cruised Main Street in his old truck and loved visiting friends. He’d never call beforehand, just stopped in if he saw you were home. You could often catch him early mornings at the gas station having a “splat” of coffee with friends. Pat’s last days became a “living wake,” as more than 100 friends and family members stopped by his home to visit. It was a testament to how Pat lived - a friend and role model to so many in his community. “Be careful what you do,” he’d say, “a kid might be watching.” Pat will be missed by many, but his memory lives on in the innumerable lives he touched. “Good friends, good food, good health.” -Lynch family prayer Pat is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joan; his children Katie (Adam) Leuthner, Emily (Phil) Victory, Anna (Ryan) Sandquist, and Aaron (Jen) Lynch; grandchildren Addison, Paul, Kenneth and Peter Leuthner, Patrick, Timothy, James and Emmett Victory, Layla, Lucille, Pearl and Merit Sandquist; siblings Mary (Fred) Muhs, Mike (Cindy) Lynch, Emmett (Belinda) Lynch, Joe (Mary) Lynch, and Tim (Debbie) Lynch; in-laws Don (Carol) Mader, Jerry (Lois) Mader, Monica (Lewis) Taylor, Larry (Darlene) Mader, Mary (Dave) Sandquist, Linda (Greg) Reinert, Robert Mader; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pat was preceded in death by his parents Emmett and Lorraine Lynch, his sister Margaret, parents-in-law Paul and Angeline Mader, and sister-in-law Aggie Gooden. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown. Visitation will be Thursday, from 4-8 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. Rosary, and continues Friday, 2-3 p.m. prior to Mass, ALL at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Iten’s Watertown Funeral Home.
