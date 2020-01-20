Patrick G. Traxler

Patrick “Pat” “Hamburger” G. Traxler, age 62 of Elmore, formerly of Belle Plaine, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Memorial Service Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Avenue) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau officiating. Gathering of family and friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service at church. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery in Carver. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Pat was born on March 2, 1957 in New Prague, the son of Gerald and Veronica (Healy) Traxler. Pat grew up in Belle Plaine, Waconia and Cologne. He attended schools in Belle Plaine and Waconia. Pat and Sheila met when he was 15 years old. Their daughter, Bobbie was born in 1974. Pat began working for Chicago Northwestern/Union Pacific Railroad in October of 1975 when he was 18 years old. He was a crane operator for the track and bridge departments for 31 years and took great pride in his career. Pat was a hard worker and has always been willing to help others. Pat enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, being outside and enjoying nature, being with friends, living life with Sheila and spending time with Bobbie, Kali and KJ. Pat was not without his struggles. He’s always been full of fight. Early in his life he was often fighting with himself and others and yet in the end he was always so loved by many people. In 1988, Pat survived a house fire in Le Sueur. He was hospitalized for two months and endured much physical suffering. He fought through his chemical addictions and found sobriety in March of 2010. He also quit smoking January 17, 2019. Pat would want us to honor him by letting go of our anger and our addictions and surrendering ourselves to God’s will. Pat and Sheila found their way back to one another about four years ago. Their gentleness and love for one another was able to be seen by everyone who saw them together. The last three months of his life were physically and emotionally challenging. Pat was amazed by the number of “coincidences” over these months, but he also realized they weren’t merely coincidences but rather signs from God. Some examples included meeting people and feeling the connectedness among everyone, developing meaningful relationships with others and seeing the kindness among strangers which was just what he needed in order to have a sense of peace while continuing his journey. Despite Pat’s struggles, he always remained positive, supportive of others and upbeat. His legacy teaches us to forgive, accept others as they are, be generous and work hard. He was never one to judge others. He wanted family to get along and have peace with each other. Pat was preceded in death by his parents Gerald “Topper” and Veronica; father-in-law and mother-in-law Clifford and Clarice Harmsen; brother-in-law Keith Harmsen. Pat is survived by his loving family: Sheila Harmsen of Norwood Young America; daughter and son-in-law Bobbie and Kevin Oelfke of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Kali Grimm and K.J. Oelfke; special family Allison (Jake) Weyer and Eli of Glencoe; brothers and sisters Kenny Traxler of Florida, Dave (Deb) Traxler of Belle Plaine, Mike Traxler (Jenny Thelen) of Long Prairie, Paul (Deb) Traxler of Belle Plaine, Kathy Neisen of Belle Plaine, Sherry (Ron) Kuphal of Gaylord; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Sharon (Delford) Beneke of Norwood Young America, Ken Harmsen of Chaska, Linda Harmsen of Norwood Young America; nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Urn Bearers Kali Grimm and K.J. Oelfke Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
