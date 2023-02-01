Patricia "Patty" or "Pat" Ann Thurk (Klein), age 83 of St. Bonifacius, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her home.
Patty was born on February 4, 1939 to Alphonse "Bud" and Mary Klein in Wadena, Minnesota.
Patty attended Wadena Catholic grade school and graduated from Wadena High school. She attended St. Cloud State University and earned a teaching degree in Physical Education. She worked as a Phy Ed and History teacher at Mound Senior High School followed by many years of working alongside her husband as COO (Chief Organizational Officer) at Thurk Bros Chevrolet, the family car dealership.
She met Donn Thurk at St. Cloud State University in 1959, where he took her to the homecoming dance. The two were married June 16, 1962 at Saint John's University. They took many trips to Mexico and frequent fishing trips to Canada. She also cherished their many travels abroad to Europe and even Mainland China from which she had many sentimental souvenirs. Donn and Patty served as devoted members of the St. Boniface Parish and St. Boni Lions Club and contributed to the annual tree lot and Spasstagen festival.
Her stories were vibrant with detail, always recalling names, places, and jokes. Patty was energetic, fun-loving, and had many passions. She was a savvy shopper and loved Daytons and Tommy Bahama. Her style was both classic and unique with an appreciation for colorful shoes and ornate gold, silver, and turquoise jewelry.
She had a deep love for animals and never shied away from the hard work of tending to the cows and horses on the farm. She enjoyed being outside in the sun, pulling weeds in her garden, picking apples and pears, watering her flowers, and even mushroom hunting. She spent time each Summer at Potato Lake with her husband, children, and grandchildren along with family friends. Patty, known to her grandchildren as "Grammy," was very involved in the lives of her family members and always attended the grandkids' events from ATV races, to choir concerts, to dance shows, to hockey games; she always stayed busy.
Patty is survived by her caring husband, Donn; daughter, Stephanie (Brock) Munsell of Manitou Springs, CO; sons, Tim (Wendy) Thurk of Minnetrista, MN and Tom (Kim) Thurk of St. Bonifacius, MN; grandchildren, Andrew Thurk, Vanessa Thurk, Matthew Thurk, Anthony Thurk, Rachel Thurk and Ryan Thurk (twins); sisters, Mary Jo (Gerald) Strom, Linda (Ken) Olson, and Peggy (Gary) Milbrandt; as well as beloved nieces and nephews, extended family, and close friends.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is Friday February 10, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 4025 Main Street, St. Bonifacius, MN with Father Peter Hughes as Celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends are welcome from 9:30 A.M. until the time of mass at church.
Patty loved her family, her friends, and her farm. She was an avid gardener, so in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you plant something in her memory this Spring. We know that will make Patty smile.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
