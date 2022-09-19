Patricia "Patty" K. Jochum, age 70, of Chaska passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at her residence.
Celebration of Life Memorial service 11:00 AM Friday, September 30, 2022 at Westwood Community Church (3121 Westwood Dr.) in Excelsior with Pastor Zac Bush as officiant. Gathering of family and friends held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at St. Pius X Catholic Cemetery in Glencoe. MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Raised on a farm in Glencoe, Patty had many fond memories to share from her earlier years. After graduating Glencoe High School (1970), she received her undergraduate degree from the College of Saint Teresa in Winona. She married Dennis Noennig (1974) and they were blessed with two children.
She continued her education receiving a Masters degree from Mankato State University. Patty touched the lives of many as a life-long elementary teacher in both Minnesota and California - she had a passion for seeing things click as children learned.
Her grandchildren were her world! She was fierce and protective of her family and close friends. She was a woman of faith, she loved music, dancing, Twins baseball, a good game of Categories, reading, Hallmark movies, traveling, volunteering, Thanksgiving, and chocolate. Patty was a good listener, patient and understanding, with a beautiful smile.
After retiring from teaching (2016), she married Rick Willhite (2017) and together they enjoyed traveling, movies, eating out, concerts, Arboretum visits, planting flowers in the spring, games nights and more.
Patty rarely gave up, could be feisty and was a fighter. She survived not only one, but two strokes since 2016. Her third brain bleed in early September was too significant to recover from. She will be in our hearts forever.
Patty was preceded in death by her mother Delores Witte Jochum; brother-in-law Kevin Ireland; grandparents, aunts and uncles; and Rick's sister Ruth Ellen Greengo.
Patty is survived by her loving family: husband Rick Willhite; daughter Jill (Rafael) Mojden of Chaska; son Jason (Lindsey) Noennig of Dana Point, CA; grandchildren Madeleine Mojden, Liam and Eli Noennig; father Leo Jochum of Glencoe; brother Jim (Corky) Jochum of Carver; sisters Sue (Randy) Exsted of San Tan Valley, AZ, Diane Knutson of Victoria, and Laurie Ireland of Lakeville. Rick's family: Amy (Tate) Brandt and their children Mylie, Drake and Grady of Chaska, Brett (Anna) Willhite and their children Paden, Lyra and Cullen of Becker; Kendra (Adam) Hegelholtz and their children Braelin and Everett of Waconia; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Randy (Linda) Willhite of Sauk Centre, Ron (DeeAnn) Willhite of Buckeye, AZ, Roxanne (Jeff) Schingledecker of St. Paul Park, Mark Greengo of West St. Paul; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
