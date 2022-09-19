Patricia "Patty" K. Jochum

Patricia "Patty" K. Jochum, age 70, of Chaska passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at her residence.

Celebration of Life Memorial service 11:00 AM Friday, September 30, 2022 at Westwood Community Church (3121 Westwood Dr.) in Excelsior with Pastor Zac Bush as officiant. Gathering of family and friends held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at St. Pius X Catholic Cemetery in Glencoe. MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

