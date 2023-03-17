Patricia "Patty" A. Roush

Patricia "Patty" A. Roush, age70, of St. Bonifacius passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at her residence.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church (2385 Commerce Blvd) in Mound with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

