Patricia "Patty" A. Roush, age70, of St. Bonifacius passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at her residence.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church (2385 Commerce Blvd) in Mound with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Patricia Ann Greene was born April 5, 1952 in St. Croix Falls, WI, the daughter of Lambert "Bud" and Lucille (Rivard) Greene. She graduated from Chisago City High School in 1970. She then attended Southwest State University and the MN Institute of Medical Assistants. On October 12, 1974, Patty was united in marriage to Lynn Roush in Lindstrom, MN.
Patty grew up with her four siblings on the Greene homestead on Little Green Lake in Chisago City. This home held a special place in the heart of Patty as well as her siblings who continue to live there. After completing her education, Patty began working for the St. Paul Allergy & Pediatric Clinic, where she remained for 3 years before her marriage. Patty and Lynn began their married life together in Hastings, MN. They remained there until 1983 and then moved to St. Bonifacius, MN. Patty and Lynn then began their family and raised three sons, Jesse, Cody and Travis.
While tending to her family, Patty continued to work. She was employed in sales by NordicTrack and Carver Mechanical Inc., both located in Chaska, MN. In 2002, Patty started working as an Operations Associate for Wealth Enhancement Group in Plymouth. She remained there until February, 2022.
Music was central to all parts of Patty's life and she loved to dance. It elevated her to a joyful place. She also enjoyed a good book, an entertaining movie, delicious food, going for walks, watching the birds and admiring the change of seasons. Patty's favorite way to relax was sitting by the campfire with loved ones. She delighted in traveling and ventured all over the U.S. with friends from Chisago City (aka "The Old Bags") and with other close and loving friends. Patty adored those friends and accredited them for shaping her life, making it rich and fulfilling. "They know who they are!"
Above all, Patty treasured family gatherings. She loved cooking and baking for them and sharing love together through music, sports, literature and time in the outdoors. Patty tried to live her life by putting love and respect for others on the forefront of all she did. To her 'love is everything which includes God.'
Patty had a loving soul and spirit that was transformed throughout her life experiences. "My soul has a body which will wear out but my soul spirit will never die. I will get on to the next place and I will see you all there" - Love Patty.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents Lambert and Lucille Greene; daughter-in-law Kelly Roush; grandson Crosby Roush; sister Susan Munson; nephew Ryan Roush; father-in-law and mother-in-law Dewy and Loretta Roush; sister-in-law Judy Nelson; brother-in-law Richard Roush.
Patty is survived by her loving family: husband Lynn; children Jesse Roush of Buffalo, Cody Roush of Edina, Travis Roush of New Castle, England; grandchildren Alexandra Criego, Teagan Schnebly, Isabel Roush; sisters Diane Greene of St. Paul, Linda Johnson (Phil Peterson); brother James (Nancy) Greene; brother-in-law Richard Munson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to the Waconia Food Shelf.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
