Patricia “Pat” Ann Dye, age 62 of Winsted, formerly of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly after a heart attack on Friday, July 23, 2021. She was born September 26, 1958 to Clinton and Eleanor “Tootsie” (Farniok) Pearson in Watertown, Minnesota. Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Being raised on the family farm gave her deep family roots. As she grew into a lady with a big heart, she became a caregiver to many, even known to be called a second mother to some of her nieces and nephews. Pat could be competitive in a good game of Skip-Bo or Sequence. If you were looking for her she could be found playing a computer game or making a batch of her well known bars! Family get togethers and weekend BBQs were always something she looked forward to. As busy as she was, spending time with her grandkids was the most important thing these days; playing jokes and teasing them. Hearing the laughter from them will remind us of her spirit. Pat was united in marriage to James William Dye on December 2, 1977 at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church in Delano, Minnesota. Pat and Jim made their home in Watertown, Minnesota where they raised their three sons. Pat was extremely proud of the men they all grew to be. She and Jim spent the last several years in Winsted, Minnesota. Pat was preceded in death by her parents Clinton and Eleanor Pearson; father-in-law William Dye; niece Darlene First; great niece Victoria Pearson. She is survived by her husband Jim of 43 years; children Tim (Kim) Dye, Bob (Alison) Dye, Mike (Pearl) Dye; three grandchildren Zach Dye, Mallory Dye and Lucas Dye; siblings Jerry (Sheila) Pearson, Joan Pearson, Kenny (Donna) Pearson, Kevin (Chris) Pearson; mother-in-law Ruth Dye; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Debbie (Paul) Hanson, Annette (Brian) Krause, Donna Dye, Roger (Becky) Dye; as well as many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church in Delano, Minnesota. Visitation will take place in the church on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. rosary service. Visitation will continue on Monday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano, Minnesota.
