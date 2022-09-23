Patricia L. Sundby

Patricia "Pat/Patty" L. Sundby, age 77, of Brainerd passed away of pancreatic cancer, Monday, September 19, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main St) in Saint Bonifacius. Visitation held Monday, September 26, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M and one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday, ALL AT THE CHURCH. Interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Watertown, MN.
Patricia Louise Vanderlinde was born at the Watertown Cottage Hospital on January 8, 1945 to Norbert and Margaret (Hilgers) Vanderlinde. She was the third child (eldest daughter) of eight children. Pat grew up on the family farm in rural Watertown. She received all of her sacraments at Saint Boniface Catholic Church. She attended the Catholic School through grade 8 and graduated from Waconia High School in 1963. Over the years, she worked at General Mills, Tonka Toys, First National Bank of Waconia, Immaculate Conception Church in Watertown, and processed payroll for Cleon's companies.
Pat married Cleon Henry Sundby on May 3, 1980 in Kauai, Hawaii. They brought together seven children (Greg, Cindy, Michele, Mike, Deanne, Suzanne, and Stacey). They became the "Sundby Bunch'' and lived in Watertown until 2010. Pat and Cleon built their dream home on Gull Lake in Brainerd. Many July 4th celebrations occurred at their lake home with their children and grandchildren.
Pat enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, cooking/baking, shopping, playing the piano and singing in several church choirs. As a young girl she was involved in supporting the St. Boniface Church Choir through singing and playing the organ. Her love of music was shared with her father and always encouraged by her mother. Over the years, she continued to sing in her church choir and in 2017 joined the Geritol Frolics (a musical variety show performed by seniors, 55+) in Brainerd. She was an honest, hard-working, faith-filled woman who loved nature, good conversation with family and friends and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. Deeply loved by many, she will forever be in our hearts.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents Norbert and Margaret Vanderlinde; mother-in-law and father-in-law John and Bertha Sundby; siblings Kenneth Vanderlinde, Bernard Vanderlinde; sisters-in-law Sharon Vanderlinde and Sandy Winkels.
Pat is survived by her loving family: husband Cleon (of 42 years); seven children Greg (Tammy) Sundby, Cindy Wassermann, Michele (Brent) Oja, Mike (Holly) Sundby, Deanne (Joe) Hoppe, Suzanne (Brian) Kelzer and Stacey (Chris) Brown; 21 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; siblings and spouses William (Sheila) Vanderlinde, Cindy (Al) Gongoll, Lucy (Greg) Anderson, James (Becky) Vanderlinde, Bev (Charlie) Siegel; sister-in-law Sharon (Sam) Vanderlinde; brothers in-law and spouses John (Betty) Sundby, Jim Winkels, Jim (Barb) Sundby, Ron (Judy) Sundby, Gary Sundby, Jerry (Cindy) Sundby; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
