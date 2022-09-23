Patricia L. Sundby

Patricia "Pat/Patty" L. Sundby, age 77, of Brainerd passed away of pancreatic cancer, Monday, September 19, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main St) in Saint Bonifacius. Visitation held Monday, September 26, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M and one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday, ALL AT THE CHURCH. Interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Watertown, MN.

