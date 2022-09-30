Patricia L. Kovaleski

Patricia Ullom Kovaleski passed away peacefully on Friday, September 23rd after a vibrant 94 years.
Pat was born on April 1, 1928 at her grandmother, Emma Thatcher's home in Harmony, Minnesota to Gladys Thatcher Ullom and Clayton Ullom. Her early years were spent on the family farm in rural Preston, Minnesota where she attended a one room country schoolhouse. After graduating from Preston High School in 1946, Pat attended Winona State University where she met and married James Kovaleski. Pat and Jim raised their four children in Fairmont, St. James and Waconia.
Pat loved to read and was a lifelong learner, receiving her BA from Metro State University in 1980. She worked with Carver County Social Services and Senior Citizens groups in Chaska, Victoria and Waconia. Pat's life was enriched through volunteering in the community and her travel experiences with friends and family.
Patricia was widowed in 2005. She then split her time between her Lake Waconia home in the summer and a charming cottage in New Port Richey, Florida. In recent years, Pat was surrounded by loving family and many friends who enjoyed visiting her at "GG's house."
Pat had simple last wishes and they were granted. She passed at home after only a short illness surrounded by loving family overlooking Lake Waconia and the giant singular oak tree that is a reflection of her resilience, strength and beauty.
Pat is survived by children: Thomas (Royann), Mary Bloomgren (John), John (Kim), and James; grandchildren: Amanda Bloomgren (Tamas Pomazi), Derek Kovaleski (Tiffany), Chad Kovaleski (Stephanie), Erick Bloomgren (Susan), Michala Simmons, Yemaya Nickerson; great grandchildren: Tallulah and Kyzer Kovaleski, Elijah Pomazi, Kennedy and Brooks Kovaleski, and Lillian and Heidi Bloomgren.
Patricia was the last surviving member of her generation.
A celebration of life will be planned for the spring.
Memorials preferred to the Friends of the Waconia Library.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
